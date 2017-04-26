Illini's Spencer hoping for NFL shot

CHAMPAIGN — If Joe Spencer’s phone rings during Friday night’s Garth Brooks concert, he might need to leave early. Even if the country legend is singing “Friends in Low Places.”

The former Illinois center is waiting on a call from the NFL. Most likely, it will come Saturday or Sunday, after the seven-round NFL draft.

“I’m hoping to find a fit, get an opportunity in minicamp and go forward from there,” Spencer said.

Spencer, who recently won the Coach Wooden Citizen Cup for his off-the-field work, plans to watch the draft. The first round is set for tonight in Philadelphia (7 p.m., ESPN, NFL Network). The second and third rounds are Friday and the final four rounds are Saturday.

Spencer’s family is coming to C-U from their Ohio home.

“Keep it relaxed and play it all out,” Spencer said.

Dawuane Smoot and Carroll Phillips are expected to be the first Illini called. Hardy Nickerson, Chunky Clements and a handful of other players, including Spencer, hope to get drafted or sign as free agents.

Spencer said he and the rest of the Illini benefitted from playing in 2016 for longtime NFL head coach Lovie Smith.

“Coach Smith and the entire staff have been really good for the program not only on the field, but also with the next-level stuff,” Spencer said. “They give us a good idea what to expect.”

Spencer has an agent, Ken Zuncic from Chicago.

“It just felt like a natural fit,” Spencer said. “He wants what is best for me. Working with him the past couple months has been a cool experience.”

Spencer hasn’t read the draft scouting reports. He pays attention to the offensive line needs of different teams.

“You can’t really control the draft board,” Spencer said.

Spencer worked at both center and guard at Illinois. That figures to help him.

“I’m comfortable at either position,” he said. “Anything that can get me a shot.”

Spencer participated in Illinois’ pro timing day on March 16. He has been running and lifting weights in Champaign this semester while doing coursework for his MBA.

Ryan Frain, Tyler White, Michael Martin, Rob Bain and Phillips have been part of a group working out with Illinois strength coach Joey Boese.

“He’s been really helpful,” Spencer said.

Spencer has heard from a handful of teams.

“I’m just interested to see how it all goes,” Spencer said. “It’s been a fun process.”

After having no players drafted in 2015, three Illini were picked in last year’s draft.

Jihad Ward went in the second round to Oakland, Ted Karras in the sixth round to New England and Clayton Fejedelem to Cincinnati in the seventh.

Karras picked up a Super Bowl ring in his first year with the Patriots.

Maybe it will happen again for one of the Illini in this year’s draft class.

“I’m definitely excited for this year to see how things will go,” Spencer said. “Smoot and Carroll have made a really good name for themselves. It will be interesting.

“We’re looking for an opportunity to keep playing the game we love.”