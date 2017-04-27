For Lovie Smith, late coach was major influence

Photo by: The News-Gazette Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, poses for photos with fans as he looks out at the growing line following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Jim Norman had a profound impact on the life of Illinois football coach Lovie Smith.

Being compared to Norman would be the ultimate compliment for Smith.

Norman, Smith's coach at Big Sandy (Texas) High School, died Sunday. He was 81.

"It's a big loss for so many of us," Smith said. "Your high school coach has quite a bit of influence on an athlete, and mine definitely did. One of the reasons I wanted to be a teacher and a coach was his example. He influenced me in a time when I had an impressionable mind. He taught me so much."

Norman focused on football fundamentals. That rubbed off on Smith.

"He had a defensive background, discipline, play hard," Smith said. "The same things I'm preaching right now are the things he did for us.

"A disciplinarian; tough guy, but loving guy."

Smith is returning to his hometown this weekend for Norman's memorial service, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the high school.

As coach at Big Sandy in the 1970s, Norman won three state titles. Smith was a standout defender for Norman's Wildcats.

During one five-year stretch, the team went 64-1-1.

"He changed everything around," Smith said.

The Wildcats won big, going 12-0, 11-1, 14-0, 13-0-1 and 14-0.

"An outstanding coach and an outstanding man," Smith said.

"But, of course, he's a lot more," Smith continued. "Father figure, family member, there are a lot of names you can give him."

"I've been trying to be who Coach Norman is all my life. When you're around somebody and you believe in them and you respect them, you do take on a lot of their qualities."

Smith and Norman hit it off right away.

"Instant respect, absolutely," Smith said. "I was in junior high when he initially got there. As a junior high athlete, you couldn't wait to get in high school to play for Coach Norman."

Last June, Smith and the Illini coaches held a camp in Dallas. Norman was able to attend.

"That was the last chance I got to hang out with him, and it was just like old times," Smith said.

Norman later sent photos to Smith of himself "decked out in University of Illinois gear."

When Smith returned to college coaching at Illinois, Norman was thrilled.

"He loved that," Smith said. "Everywhere I've ever coached, that was his favorite team. He thought it was special that, for me, in the fourth quarter of your career and you get a chance to be around young people again."

Paying attention

Smith plans to keep an eye on this weekend's NFL draft, which started Thursday night in Philadelphia. Illinois has a handful of possible draft picks or free-agent signees.

"This is a big thing," Smith said, "When you are in sports, you start dreaming about playing in the NFL, winning Super Bowls. That's the ultimate (goal). The highest you can go is this league."

During early meetings with the Illini, Smith said, the players talked about their goals.

"Every player I talked to told me they watch the NFL draft and they were dreaming about being there someday," Smith said. "For some of those guys, that day is here. I'm just so excited for them and nervous for them knowing their lives are about to change.

"A lot of them really worked hard for this opportunity. We'll wait like everybody else and know there is good news that is going to happen for a lot of our guys."

Welcome back

A group of former Illini are coming to C-U this weekend for their annual spring reunion. Because he'll be in Texas for Norman's funeral, Smith won't be attending.

"You know how important our letterman are," Smith said. "It's always good to get back and reminisce about the good old days.

"Our former players are welcome here, always. For the guys who played together, I know it will be a special time for them."