Jaguars nab Illini lineman Smoot

Other Related Content For Lovie Smith, late coach was major influence

PHILADELPHIA — The guy signing Dawuane Smoot's NFL paychecks knows all about the Illinois defensive lineman.

Smoot was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round Friday at the NFL draft. He was the 68th overall selection.

The Jaguars are owned by Champaign billionaire Shad Khan.

Illinois football celebrated Smoot's selection on Twitter, writing "DRAFTED. SMOOOOOOOOOOOT!"

Smoot is the sixth Illini defensive lineman selected since 2011, following Corey Liuget, Whitney Mercilus, Akeem Spence, Michael Buchanan and Jihad Ward. Liuget and Mercilus were first-round picks and have been hits in the NFL.

Former Illinois coach Tim Beckman sent a text Friday night that read: "Great for Dawuane and his family. Always wanted this opportunity. Proud of him."

The draft's final four rounds are scheduled for today. A handful of Illini are hoping to get calls, including outside linebacker/defensive end Carroll Phillips, defensive lineman Chunky Clements, linebacker Hardy Nickerson, center Joe Spencer and quarterback Wes Lunt.

Historically, Illinois players selected in the final rounds have had success.

In last year's draft, offensive lineman Ted Karras went in the sixth round to New England and picked up a Super Bowl ring. Defensive tackle Spence has had a productive career after being selected in the fourth round by Tampa Bay in 2013.

Offensive lineman David Diehl won two Super Bowl rings and millions of dollars with the New York Giants despite having to wait until the fifth round in 2002. Defensive back Alan Ball had a long NFL career after going in the seventh round to Dallas in 2007.

In the past 20 years, Illinois has gone without a draftee twice: 2006 and '14.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who was traveling Friday to Texas, said he planned to watch the draft. His staff has supported the NFL dreams of former Illini, offering advice and access to team facilities.

Several players from the 2016 class remained in Champaign for workouts, spending quality time with strength coach Joey Boese.