Former Illini quarterback Lunt signs with Minnesota Vikings

Former Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt signed a free-agent contract Saturday afternoon with the Minnesota Vikings, about half an hour after the 2017 NFL Draft ended.

He will report to the team's mini-camp this upcoming week.

Lunt told The News-Gazette on Saturday he had conversations with multiple teams before deciding the opportunity with the Vikings was best for him.

"I think it's a good fit," Lunt said. "I'm super excited for the opportunity, and I'm just going to try to make the most of it."

No ex-Illini were drafted in Saturday's fourth through seventh rounds. Former Illini defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot was taken in the third round Friday by Jacksonville.

