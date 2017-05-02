Clements waiting for chance at NFL dream

Chunky Clements hasn’t given up on his NFL dream. He will just have to wait a bit longer.

The former Illini defensive lineman continues to recover from foot surgery. He needs final medical approval before signing with an NFL team.

“We’re getting a lot of interest right now,” Clements said. “I’m taking my time and trying to find the right fit for me when I am ready to get back on the field.”

That will be in June.

Clements is back in Ohio, working out and preparing for the next step.

Late in the season against Iowa, Clements suffered a Lisfranc tear in right foot.

He had surgery and missed the finale against Northwestern.

The recovery takes six months, which puts him to the end of May.

“(Teams) just want to get clearance from his surgeon that everything is good to go,” said Sean Walton, one of Clements’ agents.

Clements doesn’t have to worry about taking calls from teams. That is the hands of his agents,

Columbus, Ohio-based Walton and Dave Smith of ELITE Sports & Entertainment.

“He’s going to have his choice when that time comes,” Walton said.

Walton has confidence in his client.

“We know that he can have a huge impact in the NFL, and he’s going to,” Walton said. “This delayed gratification is only making him hungrier. It’s going to pay off in the end.”



Rooting interest

Clements watched the NFL draft at home in Dayton, Ohio. He was hoping to hear his name called.

“It was definitely a possibility,” Clements said. “All the way to the end of the draft, I thought I was going to get picked. Teams were calling during the process and in the weeks ahead. If I was healthy, I definitely would have been drafted. Most all of the teams I talked to said they had me with a draftable grade.”

Staying tuned was painful at times.

“It was tough watching other guys get drafted, but they worked and they deserve it as well,” Clements said. “I’ll get my shot when the time is right.”

Clements was happy when teammate Dawuane Smoot was picked in the third round.

“I called him that night and talked to him,” Clements said. “It was a good thing.”

Late in the draft, Walton and Smith started to hear from teams that wanted to be at the top of his list of free agent possibilities.

“It’s a unique situation and a great opportunity for him to pick the best fit and go in there and make an impact in year one,” Walton said.



Fine line

Before the season, Smoot, Clements and the rest of the Ililni defensive linemen were considered likely draft picks.

It didn’t happen. Smoot was the only one chosen despite a big season (nine sacks) by end Carroll Phillips.

“I thought he was a Day Two pick, Day Three for sure,” Clemens said. “I was shocked about that.”

Phillips (Jacksonville), Gimel President (Houston) and Rob Bain (New York Jets) will all get a shot. They signed free agent deals after the draft.

Clements can’t wait to return to the field.

“Football is what I do,” Clements said. “Football is what I love to do. Football is what I have always done my whole life.”

Clements spent his final season at Illinois playing for longtime NFL head coach Lovie Smith. He figures that helps at the next level.

“I think having Coach Smith in my corner is big,” Clements said. “That’s a great asset to have for me.”



Bob Asmussen can be reached at 351-5233 or by email at asmussen@new-gazette.com.