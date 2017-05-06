College football extra: Danville's Pearl excited for Illini opportunity

Every other Sunday in the offseason, college football writer Bob Asmussen provides a

Senior is just fifth Viking to make the jump and play football at Illinois

DANVILLE — There is a chance the football powers will notice. That Alabama or Ohio State or Southern Cal come calling to Danville High School after seeing the size and potential of lineman Julian Pearl.

But the 6-foot-6, 245-pound junior is locked down. He plans to sign in December with Lovie Smith and Illinois.

"This is probably one of the most easy decisions I have made in my life," Pearl said. "I think I'm supposed to be here. I think it's the place for me.

"I like the atmosphere, and the coaching staff was real welcoming."

Illinois was always at the top of Pearl's list. Even when he made an earlier commitment to Northern Illinois, he was hoping to hear from the Illini.

"I've seen people going out of state and going far away places to play," Pearl said. "If I could choose to represent somebody, I would choose to represent my home state."

His mom, Monique Heard, will be able to see all of his college games.

"That's a big part," Pearl said.

During Pearl's lifetime, Illinois has been to the Rose Bowl. It also fired two coaches in consecutive years and hasn't had a winning record since 2011, Ron Zook's last.

"When I was talking to Coach Smith, he told me had a plan for the future," Pearl said. "He said he wants to keep the people in state. I'd rather be on the rise with this team."

Playing for Illinois means more to Pearl.

"It's an honor," he said.

Trading places

With his large frame, Pearl is projected as an offensive tackle. Down the road. At the start, he said, he will play another position.

"I'll be starting at tight end, they told me," Pearl said. "As I increase in size. I'll move down the line.

"I'll play where they put me."

His preference right now is defensive line. He likes to be the attacker instead of the attackee.

To get on the field at Illinois, Pearl said he needs to add weight and strength.

"Once I get those down, I think I'll have everything else under control," Pearl said.

During the summer, Pearl will work out with his older brothers, Avery Pearl and Tayvian Johnson. Avery Pearl was an offensive lineman at Augustana College, and Johnson played basketball at the same school.

"I have to put in my all when I'm with them," Pearl said. "They'll make me better. They won't lead me the wrong way."

Pearl is eager for his final year of football with the Vikings. Danville will have a new coach, but Pearl thinks retiring B.J. Luke will remain involved.

"We have a very good returning team, and if we keep our stuff together we can make a big run," Pearl said. "I'm looking forward to this last year."

Hoop scoop

Pearl called Saturday morning between games at an AAU basketball tournament in Indiana.

He enjoys the sport, and he played a key role in helping Danville advance to the Class 4A sectional title game, where the Vikings lost to Edwardsville, led by Illinois signee Mark Smith.

"I think I am better at football," Pearl said. "I play basketball to help the team out."

Pearl is a center in basketball. His favorite is LeBron James, who was a standout football player, too.

His dedication to his school's basketball team makes it unlikely Pearl will skip his final semester at Danville to join Smith's team early.

"The thing with an O-linemen is it's not quite as important to start early," Luke said. "That O-lineman isn't going to play his first year.

"We've got a pretty good basketball team. Just knowing him, I think he would like to finish that season."

Pearl will study political science at Illinois. Politics might be in his future.

Few and far between

It is 35 miles from Pearl's high school to Memorial Stadium. A quick trip. With surprisingly few takers.

According to the Illinois record book, five Danville High grads have lettered at the school. The last was Ivery Lewis in 1999. The fullback was part of Ron Turner's eight-win team that put up 63 points on Virginia in the MicronPC.com Bowl.

Danville grad Greg Colby did double duty at Illinois, playing linebacker from 1971-73 and returning for two stints as an assistant coach.

Others to make the Danville-to-Illinois move include defensive end Dean March (1974-76), tackle Matthew Smerdel (1942) and end Gordon Bailey (1931).

Luke hopes to see more Vikings joining Smith in the future. Danville has always been a pro-Illini city. But with Pearl's commitment, there is a stronger tie now.

"They're excited about having one of their own over at the UI playing. That's big for Danville," Luke said.

It's a hot topic in the school and with the football staff.

"We know he's got an incredible amount of upside," Luke said. "You don't find them with that size that has the flexibility and athleticism that he has. Such a high ceiling."

Pearl's work ethic and coachability will help him at Illinois, Luke said.

"He likes to work on technique, and that will be very important for him as an offensive line," Luke said.

Luke wanted former News-Gazette All-Stater Justin March-Lillard to play at Illinois. Now in the NFL with the Chiefs, March instead went to Akron.

"Ron Zook didn't think he was big enough," Luke said.

BIG TEN NEWS AND NOTES

Happenings from Jim Delany’s favorite conference:



■ Former Illinois receiver Desmond Cain, who caught 53 passes in 2015, has found a new home. The Florida native will transfer to FCS power North Dakota State, where he will be immediately eligible.

In 2016, Cain’s playing time was limited under first-year coach Lovie Smith. Cain played in five games, catching five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Cain is finishing the semester at Illinois, then will immediately move to Fargo, N.D.

The Bison won five consecutive FCS titles from 2011 to ’15.

North Dakota State has been a pain for the FBS in recent years, knocking off Iowa, Minnesota (twice) and Kansas State. It has future games scheduled against Oregon, Arizona and Colorado.

Cain and the Bison close the regular season Nov. 18 at Illinois State.



■ One-time Illinois co-offensive coordinator Chris Beatty, who was at the school during Tim Beckman’s first season, has been promoted at Maryland. Already in charge of receivers, Beatty is also the associate head coach. He received a bump in pay to a reported $400,000, and his contract runs to February 2019.

After leaving Illinois, Beatty worked at Wisconsin for two years and spent one season at Virginia. He joined D.J. Durkin’s staff at Maryland in 2016.

Beatty coached against the Illini while at Wisconsin and will see his former employer in a 2018 game at Maryland.



■ Illinois has a pair of Friday night games scheduled for this season, against South Florida (Sept. 15) and Nebraska (Sept. 29). Don’t be surprised if Chicago native Adam Amin calls one or both of them.

ESPN, which made major layoffs in recent weeks, announced Friday it has re-signed Amin to a multi-year deal. The Valparaiso graduate’s duties will include college football, NBA, MLB and NFL coverage.



■ Wouldn’t you think Michigan has its football schedule done for the next 20 years? Not so.

Earlier in the week, the school announced the addition of games for 2018 and ’19.

On Sept. 8, 2018, the Wolverines host Western Michigan. It will be the seventh game between the schools, with Michigan winning the previous six. It will be a nice payday for the Broncos, who will earn a reported $1.2 million. Michigan plays at Notre Dame in the 2018 opener and closes the nonconference schedule with a home game against SMU.

Michigan opens the 2019 season with home games against Middle Tennessee State and Army. The Wolverines have never played the Blue Raiders. But they have a history with Army, trailing the series 5-4 in games from 1945 to 1962.

The final nonconference game in 2019 is Oct. 26 against Notre Dame.



■ Four former Penn State players signed free-agent contracts after the NFL draft. Brandon Bell (Bengals), Malik Golden (49ers), Evan Schwan (Giants) and Garrett Sickels (Colts) will try to pay for play in 2017. The lone Nittany Lion draftee was receiver Chris Godwin, who was selected in the third round by the Bucs.



■ Former quarterback Ray Lucas is a member of the 2017 Rutgers Hall of Fame class. Lucas, who played for the Scarlet Knights from 1992-95, ranks among the school’s career passing leaders. He spent sevens seasons in the NFL with the Jets, Dolphins and Ravens.



RECRUITING WATCH

Three intriguing prospects considering Illinois:

Dallas Craddieth, WR, Hazelwood (Mo.) Central

Lovie Smith should have a leg up on the rest of the recruiting competition. Craddieth attends the same high school as former Illini standout Carey Davis, who is now a member of the UI’s broadcast team. Three-star player has offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.



Dylan Wonnum, OT, Tucker (Ga.)

Danville’s Julian Pearl won’t be the only tackle in the class. Four-star player has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.



Houston Griffith, DB, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Son of former Illini star and BTN studio host Howard Griffith, he knows all about the school. Four-star talent has offers from Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas.



COACHING CAROUSEL

An early read on some of the 21 new FBS coaches:

This makes sense ...

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Coach O already did a smart thing, adding former Illinois and longtime Saints assistant Greg McMahon to his staff. This is Orgeron’s second time as an SEC head coach. He failed at Mississippi. Why will this be different? Well, he took over for Les Miles as interim coach last season and went 6-2. The word is that Orgeron’s guys play hard for him. He is in a situation that suits his personality. Orgeron did a good job as interim coach at Southern Cal in 2013, going 6-2. The Trojans should have kept him, but foolishly turned to Steve Sarkisian instead. How did that work out?

... and this doesn’t

Butch Davis, Florida International

No question, Davis is a terrific coach. He went 51-20 at Miami and took North Carolina to three bowls. But he was fired in Chapel Hill because of alleged academic misconduct and improper benefits. North Carolina vacated all of its wins in 2008 and ’09 because it used ineligible players. Davis hasn’t been a college coach since leaving North Carolina, working in the NFL and on TV.



MARK YOUR CALENDAR

It is never too early to start planning for the 2017 season. Here are three games to watch at neutral sites:

1. Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas,

Oct. 14

Or, for the Longhorns fans out there: Texas vs. Oklahoma. The Sooners are expected to contend for the playoffs. Texas will be improved in Tom Herman’s first season as coach.

2. Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia At Landover, Md.,

Sept. 3

Wouldn’t it make more sense for these teams to be part of the same conference? It seems crazy that the Mountaineers play in the same league as Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor. Back in the old days, this would have been a battle of legends Frank Beamer and Don Nehlen. Ask your parents.

3. Rice vs. Stanford At Sydney, Australia,

Aug. 28

Not to be confused with Sidney, Illinois, which lacks a harbor and an opera house. For now. Last year, Cal made the long trip and rolled to a win against Hawaii. The Cardinal will be playing without Christian McCaffrey, an early pick in the NFL draft. Stanford gets a week to rest before its next game, a big one Sept. 9 at Southern Cal.