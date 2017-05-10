Asmussen: Waiting pays off for Smoot

Photo by: Holly Hart Dawuane Smoot. University of Illinois Football Media Day. Sunday, August 14, 2016 at Memorial Stadium.

Time for a history lesson. NFL draft style.

Illini star Simeon Rice could have gone pro after the 1994 season. He was coming off the best year of his college career with a then-school-record 16 sacks. Nowhere to go but down.

But Rice returned to Illinois for the 1995 season. Team-wise, it was a disappointing 5-5-1 finish and no bowl game. But it worked out well for Rice as a player.

He was the third overall pick (Cardinals) in a standout pro career.

In hindsight, Rice made the right call. The wages he lost in 1995 were more than made up during his long career. He took a risk, and it paid off.

Dawuane Smoot faced a similar choice after 2015. He led the Illini with eight sacks. The NFL projected Smoot as a second-round draft pick. That would have meant good money.

Most would have told him to go pro. NFL careers are too short. Make as much cash as you can as soon as you can.

Smoot decided to wait. He wanted to come back and play his senior season. For a new coach, Lovie Smith, with a boatload of NFL experience.

“They have helped me a lot,” Smoot said. “When Coach Lovie came in, he brought that new Tampa 2 defense that we ran. That’s exactly what (the Jaguars) are running. That’s great.”

Smoot had to wait until the third round to hear his name called by Jacksonville.

“It kind if gives me a chip on my shoulder because I felt I was going to go a little bit earlier,” Smoot said.

Yes, the waiting was a stressful. He was at home in Columbus, Ohio, with family and friends.

“It kind of gets you,” Smoot said. “I can’t really explain the feeling. It’s an unknown. You have no clue what city you are going to be in.”

Smoot was hoping to get out of the Midwest. Away from winter.

Thanks Jaguars.

Smoot is happy he stayed in school.

“I feel like the extra year at Illinois really helped me,” Smoot said. “It helped me with my technique. Getting that extra time, I can see those things and be able to slow down the game a little bit more. I can actually be a student of the game. My junior year, I was just running in there and trying to make plays instead of seeing what was in front of me.”

And he’s still going to make Lotto money. According to the Florida Times-Union, Smoot is projected to receive a $3.8-million contract, including a $964,000 signing bonus.

He is not going on a shopping spree.

“I am going to save as much as I can,” Smoot said. “You never know what will happen in the next four years.”

Smoot will get a new car. He currently drives a 2012 Honda Accord.

“I just need four wheels to get me from Point A to Point B,” Smoot said. “That’s it.”



Up next

Smoot reports Thursday for minicamp with the Jaguars. He visited Jacksonville right after the draft to meet with team officials and the media.

“I love the city,” Smoot said.

He said hello to owner Shahid Khan, a longtime Illinois supporter.

“He’s a real cool guy,” Smoot said.

Then, Smoot came back to Champaign-Urbana to pack his stuff.

There will be a familiar face in Florida. Former Illinois teammate Carroll Phillips signed a free-agent deal with the Jaguars.

Smoot will return to campus the fall when his schedule allows it. And he will be back in the spring to finish the two classes he needs to earn his degree.

“I’ve got to graduate,” Smoot said. “My mom will kill me if I don’t.”

Smoot played for three head coaches in four years at Illinois. He was recruited by Tim Beckman, had his best season under Bill Cubit and finished with Smith.

“It really taught me to think ‘OK, it’s not personal. It’s all about business,’ ” Smoot said. “When a new coach came in, we tried our best to buy into that system. That really gave us an advantage. We’re able to be a lot more versatile. We can quickly adapt to different systems.”

After the draft, Smoot heard from Beckman, Cubit and Smith.

“They are all happy for me,” Smoot said. “It’s great to have all those people in your corner.”



Looking ahead

Smoot has plenty of Illini role models in the NFL. Whitney Mercilus used a 16-sack season to become a first-round pick. Now, he is star with the Texans. Corey Liuget has been a standout with the Chargers after taking a chance on Ron Zook’s program. Jihad Ward, one of Smoot’s defensive line buddies in 2015, had a successful rookie year with the Raiders.

Smoot doesn’t plan to sit in his first season with the Jaguars.

“My goal is to start,” Smoot said. “If you don’t have that mentality, you’re not going to play well.”

He will be working for a first-year defensive line coach. Marion Hobby joined the Jaguars in January after a successful run with national champion Clemson.

“I think he’s a great guy,” Smoot said. “I think we will be able to mesh well. I feel he’s going to bring my game to the next level.”

Smoot knows the Jacksonville defense.

“The base sets are what I ran at Illinois,” Smoot said. “Coming in, I know a majority of the defense. Basically, it’s all the same.”



Bob Asmussen can be reached at 351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.