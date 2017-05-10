Illini football player arrested
Illinois football player Darta Lee has been arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery and is currently in the Champaign County jail.
Lee was booked into the jail at 6:27 a.m. on Wednesday. The Champaign police department is still investigating the alleged incident.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman from Fresno, Texas, started as a true freshman for the Illini in their 2016 season opener against Murray State.
Lee went on to play in six games this past season, making another start when Illinois played at Nebraska in its Big Ten opener.
The 18-year-old Lee, who lists an address of South Third Street in Champaign, has an arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Champaign County Courthouse.
