Asmussen: UI athletes must be on best behavior

There are 80-plus football players on scholarship at Illinois. Plus walk-ons. The law of averages tells us some of them are going to get into trouble.

For the first year of Lovie Smith's tenure, the guys mostly behaved. I doubt that's much comfort to Smith now.

The coach took one of those nasty early-morning calls this week. Three of his players had been arrested and were later charged with residential burglary and aggravated robbery. If convicted, Darta Lee, Zarrian Holcombe and Howard Watkins could face lengthy jail terms.

With Lee and Holcombe already suspended for a violation of team rules, Smith immediately suspended Watkins as well. He had no choice.

In today's climate, with off-the-field scandals affecting different campuses, there is little tolerance for criminal activity.

Fortunately for Illinois football, there haven't been a lot of issues in recent years. During the Tim Beckman years, good citizenship was emphasized.

And it worked. With a few exceptions.

The recent trouble involved three freshmen. Holcombe and Lee signed with Bill Cubit, but never played a down for him. He was fired before they arrived on campus.

Watkins was part of Smith's first recruiting class at Illinois. He finished a semester early at Cincinnati Colerain and enrolled at Illinois in January.

The first time I talked to Watkins was after he picked Smith's program. During the 10-minute phone call, Watkins told me he wanted to be called "HoJo."

After the interview ended, I remember telling my wife, who is a reporter, how much I looked forward to dealing with Watkins. He had potential to be a reliable postgame subject. He was friendly, polite and had a sense of humor.

There have been a bunch of good talkers over the years, especially offensive linemen. They are usually among the best on the team. Joe Spencer, Ted Karras, Jack Cornell, Jon Asamoah, Martin O'Donnell, Bucky Babcock, Duke Preston, David Diehl, Tony Pashos, Luke Butkus and Chris Brown, to name 11.

What's next?

No way to predict what will happen with Watkins, Holcombe and Lee. It is difficult to imagine them playing again at Illinois. A long shot at best. It will take a quick exoneration and a palatable explanation to a court of one: Smith.

Coaches talk often about trust. It's at the top of their must-have list for recruits.

But how do they know if a player can be trusted? They have limited time with the recruits before they sign. A home visit and a trip to the high school. They are not able to vet the players like a political appointee.

It is an educated guess. Bring a guy in and cross your fingers. For four years.

Smith's players just finished finals and will be going home for a couple of weeks.

Expect them to hear some version of "be smart" on their way out the door.

When they reconvene for summer workouts, the staff will remind them their responsibility to the team and the school.

They represent more than just themselves. Their actions off the field have consequences.

The players want to be treated like adults. Usually, they are up for it. But it doesn't take much to ruin a program's reputation.

It will be important for Smith and his staff to be heavily involved with the players this summer.

Open doors and frequent talks are a must. Make sure the players feel valued.

Get the families involved. If the message comes from all angles, it will be harder to ignore.

From a practical standpoint, losing three scholarship players to indefinite suspensions is a problem. The fact is two of the three, Holcombe and Lee, were already in trouble with the staff.

Lee started two games as a freshman and was projected to be in the lineup for the opener against Ball State. Holcombe helped on special teams in 2016.

Like all first-year offensive linemen, Watkins had work to do before getting on the field.

The social media reaction to the arrests was swift and brutal. Some fans want the players booted off the team immediately. Others asked for patience.

It is not a good start to the summer for a team trying to rebound from a 3-9 season.

Basketball parallel

When the arrests were reported, I flashed back to November 2003. That's when Illini men's basketball players Luther Head, Rich McBride and Aaron Spears were implicated in an alleged break-in at an off-campus apartment. Ultimately, no charges were filed.

The three players were suspended for four games by then-coach Bruce Weber.

The lack of criminal charges brought an outcry from people in town. The case played a part in the prosecutor losing his next election.

Though it was more than 13 years ago, the earlier case might have an impact on the way the current football case is handled.

Ask longtime residents about the basketball case and get ready to hear loud grumbling. It didn't sit well then, and it hasn't gotten better with age.

One of the players involved, Head, was critical to the team's run to the 2005 title game. The comeback win against Arizona doesn't happen without him.

If Head had been kicked off the team for his alleged involvement in the break-in, fans would have been unhappy. But they would have understood, too.

You don't get a pass because you are an athlete. You don't get a break on bail because you can protect the quarterback.

Champaign-Urbana is a fair community. If you follow the laws, you will be treated well. But if you mess up, you have a problem.

