College football extra: Former Illini assistant Mallory gets head coaching shot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Check out Curt Mallory’s resume and you will see all sorts of initials: LB (linebackers), DB (defensive backs), DB, DB, DB, DC (defensive coordinator), DC, DB.

The only initials missing were HC (head coach).

“It’s always been a goal for me,” Mallory said. “The ultimate place I wanted to be was to be a head football coach.”

The former Illinois assistant had come close. He was a finalist for jobs at Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois.

The son of 13-year head coach Bill Mallory finally has a team of his own. On Jan. 23 Indiana State hired Mallory to run its FCS program.

“It’s home for me,” Mallory said. “That’s No. 1. I fell in love with the people I was going to be around. Proximity to where I’m from, Bloomington, Ind., and where my wife (Lori) is from in Decatur, it was the perfect fit.”

Mallory hit the ground running. He quickly put together a staff and started recruiting. The Sycamores signed 24 players on Feb. 1, barely a week after Mallory was hired.

The first class had a heavy Midwest flavor, with nine from Indiana, two from Illinois and one each from Ohio and Wisconsin.

“We’ve got a great recruiting area,” Mallory said. “We’re going to hammer the heck out of Indiana and Illinois. Those are going to be our primary areas. That’s where my ties are.”

Work to do

Mallory takes over from Mike Sanford, who left to work on his son’s staff at Western Kentucky.

Sanford went 18-30 in four seasons, leading the team to the FCS playoffs in 2014.

In 2016, the Sycamores were 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the difficult Missouri Valley. The conference is home to FCS power North Dakota State and Youngstown State, which played for the 2016 FCS title.

“You just look at the history,” Mallory said. “You’re going to have great competition.”

Indiana State opens Mallory’s first season with a Thursday night home game against Eastern Illinois. How’s he going to feel?

“I’ll be excited,” Mallory said. “I surrounded myself with a great staff, a veteran staff. I’ll feel very comfortable when we line up and play.”

The next game is a doozy, with the Sycamores traveling to Tennessee on Sept. 9.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Mallory said.

As he takes over a team for the first time, Mallory has strong mentors he can rely on. His dad, of course. And Craig Bohl, the head coach at Wyoming, Mallory’s most recent stop. Others have made an impact on him.

“I’ve been fortunate to work for some great men,” Mallory said.

The Mallorys enjoyed Laramie, Wyo. But they are excited about moving closer to their families. Curt and Lori’s oldest, James, will be a freshman at Terre Haute South. Sammy is in sixth grade and Margo is in fourth grade. She was born in Champaign.

Mallory stays in touch with players and coaches from his time at Illinois. Former star linebacker J Leman is going to talk to the Sycamores.

“The experience I had at Illinois, I will always cherish,” Mallory said.

Mallory is seeing another side of the profession. He is now the one who will talk to the media and be the face of the program. Assistant coaches can stay in the background.

“My father was a head football coach for 27 years, and it was all I ever knew growing up,” Mallory said.

The 48-year-old signed a five-year contract with a base salary of $200,000. Football is the family business. His brother Mike, a former Illini assistant, is on the staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Mallory coaches with the Atlanta Falcons.

Another Illinois connection

When it came time to fill his staff, Mallory hired people he worked with or coached.

“It was men I knew as husbands and fathers and teachers,” Mallory said.

For his critical offensive coordinator position, Mallory turned to another former Illini assistant, Jeff Hecklinski. Fired with Bill Cubit before the start of the 2016 season, Hecklinksi is thrilled to be back to work.

The two were together on Brady Hoke’s staff at Michigan. They are close friends with great mutual respect.

“Our families have known each other for a long time,” Hecklinski said. “We go way back. It was a blessing and an unbelievable opportunity.”

Hecklinkski is a big fan of his new boss.

“The grace and thoughtfulness and the intelligence at which he attacks everything, I’ve been very impressed with, Hecklinski said. “He’s got a plan and he’s sticking to it.”

And Mallory is happy to have Hecklinski on his staff.

“It was obviously very, very important to get somebody like him,” Mallory said. “He was a big hire.”

Moving to Indiana State works well for Hecklinski and his family. His daughter, Riley, will play softball next season at Indiana.

His contract at Illinois ran out on Feb. 1.

“We had a lot of irons in the fire at that time,” Hecklinski said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

Hecklinksi said the program can be turned in a hurry.

“We have a group of young men who are hungry and are willing to learn and willing to listen,” Hecklinski said. “It’s fun to go to work every day with them.”

Indiana State will run a West Coast offense.

“We’ll play under center. We’ll play in the gun. We’ll play in the pistol. We’ll play all over the place,” Hecklinski said. “Hopefully, we score a lot of points.”

Bob Asmussen