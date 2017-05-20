College football extra: Illini back on Hall ballot

Happenings from Jim Delany’s favorite conference:



■ The ballot for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class will be released on June 1.

Former Illini Moe Gardner, Dana Howard and Simeon Rice are likely to be included. They have been on the ballot in recent years.

The last Illini selected was receiver David Williams in 2005. Way past time for another Illinois player to make the cut. Howard is the most likely.



■ The annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing is scheduled for June 5 at the UI Orange Course. The event is a major fundraiser for the organization, which has supported the football program since 1942.

Lovie Smith and his staff are scheduled to attend. So are past Illini football greats. Deadline for entry is June 2.



■ Michigan just added more ammo in the Big Ten arms race.

The school approved a plan Thursday for a $14.8 renovation at Schembechler Hall. The “football performance center” will include sports medicine, wellness and nutrition for the program.

Wonder what Bo Schembechler would say about it?

The project is being paid for with athletic department funds and gifts.



■ Eight Big Ten players are on the watch list for the 2017 Lott Impact Trophy, which goes to college football’s defensive best in character and performance.

The Big Ten candidates are Penn State safety Marcus Allen, Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda, Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy, Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard, Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, Nebraska safety Joshua Kalu, Ohio State defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales.



■ Purdue quarterback David Blough, the Big Ten’s leading passer in 2016, will be working as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy. The annual camp is scheduled for June 22-25 at Nicholls State.

“I hope to learn as much as I can. It’s going to be a great experience, getting to learn from Peyton, Archie, Eli and other professionals,” Blough said. “These are guys who have played at the level at which I aspire.”

Blough enters his senior season with a new coach, former Illini assistant Jeff Brohm.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the 2016 Heisman Trophy, is also working at the camp.



■ One Big Ten school, Nebraska, earned a spot in the College Football Writers Association of America Super 11.

The honors go the schools with the best performing sports information departments in the FBS. Other schools selected were Air Force, Arkansas State, Clemson, Colorado, Miami (Ohio), Oklahoma State, Navy, Southern Cal, Tennessee and UTEP.



■ Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon is one of five winners of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award. The honor goes to athletes who overcome great personal, academic or emotional odds to achieve academic success.



■ Rutgers filled its 2019 schedule with a home game against UMass. The Scarlet Knights and Minutemen last played in 1978.

The all-time series is tied 2-2, with UMass victories in 1967 and ’73. Rutgers got even with wins in 1976 and ’78.

Rutgers also has 2019 nonconference games against Boston College and Liberty.