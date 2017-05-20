College football extra: Service-school games to watch

Coaching carousel

An early read on some of the 21 new FBS coaches:

This makes sense ... Willie Taggart, Oregon

The 40-year-old former Western Kentucky quarterback has won at every stop. In his second year at his alma mater, he went from 2-10 to 7-5. He was in a bowl the third year and then left for South Florida. He was 2-10 and 4-8 his first two seasons with the Bulls, then went 8-5 and 10-2 to draw Oregon’s interest. His only Power 5 stop before now was three years as running backs coach at Stanford. He is ready.



And this doesn’t ... Justin Wilcox, California

The former Oregon defensive back knows how to stop opponents, serving as defensive coordinator at Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, Southern Cal and Wisconsin. He has spent two years or fewer at his last four jobs. And he has never been a head coach or worked on offense. There will be a lot of pressure on offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.

Recruiting watch

Three intriguing prospects considering Illinois:

Kievan Myers, OT, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Three-star recruit attends the same high school as former NFL linebacker Brian Williams, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers. Has offers from Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Mississippi State and Missouri.



Trevor Trout, DT, St. Louis Chaminade

Four-star recruit plays at a high school better known for basketball players. Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and David Lee attended Chaminade. Has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State and Southern Cal.



Destin Coates, RB, Tallahassee (Fla.) James Rickards

Three-star recruit is from the same high school as longtime NFL cornerback William Gay. Has offers from Central Florida, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Florida and Wake Forest.

Mark your calendar

It is never too early to start planning for the 2017 season. Here are three games to watch involving the service academies:

1. Army vs. Navy, at Philadelphia, Dec. 9

It’s always a fun matchup. But it is so much better when both teams are good. The Black Knights, coached by Jeff Monken, knocked off their rival last season at Lincoln Financial Field.

2. Air Force at Navy, Oct. 7

The winner of this game will be in line to take the Commander in Chief’s Trophy, which currently belongs to Troy Calhoun’s Falcons. Air Force has a 20-15 edge over Navy. Army has won it six times.

3. Army at Ohio State, Sept. 16

Monken pulled off a minor miracle at West Point in 2016, taking the team to its first winning season since 2010. Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes, who have gone 61-6 from 2012 to present, might want to buckle their chin straps. The two teams have never played each other despite taking part in a combined 2,495 games.