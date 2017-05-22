Illini's Allegretti named to Rimington watch list
|
Illinois junior Nick Allegretti was named a preseason candidate for the 2017 Rimington Trophy on Monday. The honor recognizes the best center in Division I college football.
Allegretti started all 12 games for Illinois last season as a sophomore and played in 11 contests in 2015.
There were 63 players named to the watch list Monday.
