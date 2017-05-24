Illinois football dismisses trio after charges

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois football players, from left, Darta Lee, Zarrian Holcombe and Howard Watkins during arraignment at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Thursday May 11, 2017. Other Related Content UPDATED: 3 UI football players charged with burglary, robbery

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Lovie Smith dismissed freshman football players Zarrian Holcombe, Darta Lee and Howard Watkins today.

All three had been suspended indefinitely following their arrests on May 11. They were charged with residential burglary and aggravated robbery in what they claimed to be a prank on a fellow dormitory resident.

As of Wednesday night, all three players remain in jail. Their bond was set at $150,000 each, meaning they would need to come up with $15,000 apiece to gain their release.

Smith spoke to the families of all three athletes during the last week. The second-year coach has not talked publicly about the case, though he issued a statement after the initial arrests.

Lee was a part-time starter in 2016 and was expected to compete for a starting job this season. Holcombe worked mostly on special teams. Watkins joined the program in the spring after completing high school in Cincinnati at the semester.

The players have been removed from the team's online roster.

With a limited number of upperclassmen, Illinois was expected to have a smallish 2018 recruiting class. Wednesday's decision opens up three scholarship spots.

Smith and the Illinois coaches talk often to their players about proper off-the-field behavior. Smith's first year-plus at Illinois had been trouble-free off the field.