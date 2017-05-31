Illini schedule taking shape
ESPN and Fox have announced kickoff times for several 2017 Big Ten football games.
Illinois-Nebraska, the Big Ten opener for the Illini, kicks off at 7 p.m. Sept. 29. The game will be televised by Fox Sports 1.
The following week on Oct. 7, Illinois travels to Iowa for an 11 a.m. game. The network is to be determined.
The Illinois-Minnesota game on Oct. 21 will be played at either 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. The network is undecided.
The Oct. 28 Wisconsin-Illinois game at Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m.
The Illinois game at South Florida on Sept. 15 will be televised by ESPN. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Illinois enters its second season with Lovie Smith in charge. He went 3-9 in 2016.
