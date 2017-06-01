Asmussen: Mistake costly for dismissed Illini

Last Wednesday, I started to write a text message to Howard Watkins, looking for a comment about his dismissal from the Illinois football team.

Right before hitting “send” it dawned on me that Watkins wouldn’t see the text. Or be able to respond.

Cell phones are not allowed in jail.

For Watkins and former Illinois teammates Darta Lee and Zarrian Holcombe, life has taken a turn.

For the worse.

They were arrested on May 11, charged with residential burglary and aggravated robbery at Bromley Hall.

All three would have been important parts of the 2017 Illinois football team. Lee was a possible starter on the offensive line. Holcombe would have helped on defense. Watkins, who came to school a semester early, had more work to do. But the Illinois coaches were excited about his potential. Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, “HoJo” got a jump on his class with early enrollment.

In hindsight, it would have been better for Watkins had he stayed in high school. That way, he wouldn’t have been tempted by the chance for a quick buck.

Instead, his life is in shambles. He is far from his family in Ohio and waiting for the court process to play out.

When all is resolved, Holcombe, Lee and Watkins will try to move forward. It won’t be easy. If they are found guilty of their crimes, it could mean time in jail. And even if they avoid jail — with a plea deal or by winning their trials — they are done in the Big Ten.

No school in Jim Delany’s conference will be desperate enough to bring any of the three aboard. If they play again, it will be at a lower level.

A coach who wants to add them to his roster will face serious questions. And obvious ones. Like “Why take the chance?” and “Do we want these guys on our campus?”

Right time, right call

After the arrests, most would have dropped the three right away. Nobody wants the negative

publicity.

But Lovie Smith waited. And that was proper. He wanted to make sure to talk to the families of the players. That’s why the dismissals weren’t immediate.

We have to assume Smith had the full backing of athletic director Josh Whitman and the university.

Whitman has shown little tolerance for bad behavior. Your value to the team doesn’t matter. If you bring the program shame, you will pay the price.

There are exceptions. Softball player Ruby Rivera was allowed to return to the team after a lengthy suspension. Rivera did everything asked of her and helped lead the Illini back to the NCAA tournament.

Rough start

Smith’s first team went 3-9 and missed the postseason. There were injuries to Mikey Dudek and Chayce Crouch.

Smith returned to college football after 21 years in the NFL. The last job he had in college was at powerhouse Ohio State.

Now, he is trying to rebuild an Illinois program that hasn’t finished above .500 since 2011. It’s been

10 years since the team had a winning record in the Big Ten.

The next two years are critical for Smith’s future at the school. The fans want to see improvement on the field and in recruiting. There are just two commitments for the Class of 2018 and recruitniks are getting nervous.

Smith has three fewer scholarship players than he had at the start of the month.

Rival schools are going to pick at the Illini. They will find a subtle way to tell recruits “Illinois can’t win.”

Smith and his staff can’t afford to lose any more players to off-the-field foolishness. They need to make it clear to the remaining Illini that they need them all.

They must support but not coddle. The staff has plenty of NFL influence. Nothing wrong with that. But a college-like approach makes sense for the current team.

It’s not just on the coaches. It’s up to the leaders on the team.

The early morning phone calls must stop. One incident is an anomaly. Two are a pattern.