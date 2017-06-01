Three Illini on HOF ballot

Former Illinois defensive lineman Moe Gardner, linebacker Dana Howard and linebacker Simeon Rice are back on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

All have been on the ballot in previous years. Schools are limited to three nominees in one class.

Illinois hasn't had a player picked to the Hall since receiver David Williams in 2005. Other Illni enshrined include legends Red Grange and Dick Butkus.

This year's ballot lists 75 FBS players and six coaches. The 2018 class will be announced on Jan. 8.

Besides the three Illini, 19 Big Ten players are on this year's ballot.