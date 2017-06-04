Asmussen: Williams hopes for Illini inductions

David Williams closed his Illinois career in 1985. He finished as the top receiver in school history (he still is) and No. 2 all-time in the FBS. In 1984, he became the second receiver in major college history to catch 100 passes in a season.

Hall of Fame worthy? No doubt. But he had to wait awhile.

It took Williams almost three decades to move into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Forget about the first decade. Hall of Fame rules mandate at least a 10-year gap between end of career and induction.

Williams didn’t pay close attention his first few years on the ballot.

Then, he noticed who was picked ahead of him,

“I started seeing guys who were getting in that played the same position I played at same time I played,” Williams said. “I said, ‘No. Hell no, I’m better than all of those guys.’ ”

Williams was the last Illini selected, entering the Hall in 2005. He is grateful to be a part of Hall, which is in Atlanta after stops in Kings Island, Ohio and South Bend, Ind.

Three more Illini are now on the clock. Defensive lineman Moe Gardner, linebacker Dana Howard and linebacker/defensive end Simeon Rice are among this year’s 75 nominated players.

The class will be announced on Jan. 8 in Atlanta.

Williams has a vote. So do the other current members of the Hall of Fame. And thousands from the National Football Foundation.

Does Williams vote every year? You betcha.

And the Illinois guys will be on his ballot.

“Always,” Williams said.

Schools are allowed to have three players nominated each year. Schools like Alabama, Southern Cal, Michigan and Ohio State get a backlog of eligible players.

“Some of the big schools have so many guys who have been so good for so long,” Williams said. “You could do Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State every year.”

Williams said he thinks Gardner will be the next Illni voted in, followed by Rice, Howard and Kevin Hardy, who has not been on the ballot.

“I think Moe should be the first one,” Williams said.

Easy picks

Former SMU star Eric Dickerson is on this year’s ballot. So is Ohio State’s Keith Byars. They will get Williams’ vote. So will Pitt’s Jimbo Covert, Michigan State’s Lorenzo White and Florida’s Lomas Brown.

“They should have been in (already),” Williams said.

There are nine players and coaches from North Carolina in the Hall. But no Lawrence Taylor. Criteria for Hall voting says “post-football record as a citizen is also weighed.” That’s likely the part that keeps Taylor out.

“Before they did the electronic ballots, I used to write in and say ‘Put Lawrence Taylor in the Hall of Fame please.’ ” Williams said.

The ballots don’t actually determine the Hall of Fame class. They are part of what is considered by the Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. Two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin is this year’s chair.

Williams said the more information the Honors Court has about a candidate, the more likely he is to get selected.

“All these (candidates) have a folder,” Williams said. “There are articles about the guys. If they pass your folder around and nothing is in your folder, they are going to pass on you.”

Keeping busy

Williams continues to run a steel company in California. He is also a member of Illinois athletic board. He travels to C-U regularly for meetings.

Williams, 53, pays close attention to his former team. He hopes to see the program improve from last year’s 3-9 record in Lovie Smith’s first season.

“It depends on how we recruit,” Williams said. “Hopefully, the guys are getting out and getting some top talent.”

If the Illini want to win with the best in the conference, Williams said, they need to aim high.

“It’s tough to compete against Michigan and Ohio State, and the kids see they are going to big bowl games every year,” Williams said. “You have to get a little lucky too.”

HALL CALLS

Illinois has 16 inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame. Here’s where that ranks in the Big Ten:

SCHOOL HOFs

1. Michigan 37

2. Ohio State 32

3. Nebraska 23

3. Penn State 23

5. Minnesota 22

6. Illinois 16

6. Purdue 16

8. Iowa 14

8. Northwestern 14

10. Michigan State 13

11. Wisconsin 12

12. Maryland 11

13. Indiana 6

14. Rutgers 5