Asmussen's college football notes: Is Fleck a fit in the Big Ten?

Big Ten update

News and notes from Jim Delany’s favorite conference

■ Smart move by ESPN to extend the contract of “GameDay” icon Lee Corso. The former Indiana coach, who is in his 30th year at the network, signed a multiyear deal.

Corso closes each show by picking who he thinks will win the game involving the “GameDay” host school.

“The fans keep me energized, and being surrounded by such a talented and dynamic GameDay crew is the best medicine for this old coach,” Corso said.

Since 1996, Corso has put on the headgear of his favored team. It started when he wore a Brutus head for the Ohio State-Penn State game.

He is 193-101 with his headgear predictions. Corso, who turned 82 in August, suffered a stroke in 2009. He was able to return to the ESPN set that season.

■ Corso isn’t the only “GameDay” regular staying put. Desmond Howard, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan, has signed a multiyear deal with the network.

Howard has been with ESPN since 2005.

■ Six high school players from Illinois have been nominated to be considered for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl: Carterville tight end Luke Ford (Arkansas commit), Warren receiver Micah Jones (Notre Dame commit), Glenbard North defensive back Greg Newsome (Northwestern commit), Lincoln-Way East defensive lineman Devin O’Rourke (Northwestern commit), Lake Zurich linebacker Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin commit) and Chicago Mount Carmel linebacker Terrance Taylor (undecided).

■ The annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing is scheduled for today at the UI Orange Course. The event is a major fund-raiser for the organization, which has supported the football program since 1942.

Lovie Smith and his staff are scheduled to attend. As of midweek, 120 players had signed up.

Former Illini Luke Butkus, Nathan Scheelhaase and Jon Kerr are among those playing. Nongolfers are welcomed at the dinner program, which costs $30. Call Todd Lindsey at 493-9078 to make reservations.

■ More good news for former Wolverines. Jon Jansen, a standout offensive lineman in the late 1990s, was selected as a member of the state of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Jansen, who played in the NFL for 11 years, was an All-American in 1998. He helped Michigan to a share of the national title in 1997. He will enter the Michigan Hall with former basketball star Jalen Rose.

■ Las Vegas oddsmaker Bovada has released projected win totals for the 2017 season. Illinois isn’t listed, likely because of injuries to quarterback Chayce Crouch and others. Of the Big Ten teams listed, Ohio State leads at 10 1/2 followed by Wisconsin and Penn State at 9 1/2, Michigan at 9, Nebraska at 7 1/2, Northwestern at 7, Iowa and Michigan State at 6 1/2 and Indiana at 6.

Recruiting watch

Three intriguing prospects considering Illinois:

■ Craig Williams, RB, Crosby, Texas. Three-star recruit has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

■ Kamryn Babb, WR, St. Louis CBC. Four-star recruit plays at a high school better known for basketball player Larry Hughes and Cardinals player/announcer Mike Shannon. Has offers from Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State.

■ Camron Johnson, WR, Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy. Four-star recruit, with offers from Auburn, Louisville, LSU and Tennessee, is from the same high school as former Illini quarterback Kirk Johnson.

Coaching carousel

There will be 21 new coaches in the FBS this season. Here’s an early read:

■ This makes sense ... Jeff Tedford, Fresno State.

The two-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year is back where he belongs: in college. He was 82-57 during an 11-year run at Cal. He went to eight bowls, winning five. He had two 10-win seasons in Berkeley.

Since being fired at Cal after the 2012 season, he has worked in the NFL, CFL and one season at Washington. He is a former Fresno State player and assistant coach. At 55, Tedford can coach another decade. The Tim DeRuyter era ended badly. The guess here is that Tedford will fix it.

■ And this doesn’t ... P.J. Fleck, Minnesota.

No question, the former N-G All-State and Northern Illinois receiver did a bangup job at Western Michigan. Pushing the Broncos into a traditional New Year’s Day bowl was a big deal and will never be forgotten by the folks in Kalamazoo. But is Fleck a fit in the Big Ten? Especially in a town that loves pro sports? Fleck’s antics are fine as long as the team wins, but when it goes the other way, look out. He has a top-20 recruiting class so far, but none of the players is rated above three stars by Rivals.com. Penn State has 10 four-star recruits or higher, Ohio State has nine and Nebraska has six.

Mark your calendar

It’s never too early to plan for the 2017 season, with three ACC games to watch:

1. Florida State at Clemson, Nov. 11 — If the defending national champions can beat their rivals, they can start talking about a repeat. Of course, they won’t have Deshaun Watson to save the day. He will be trying to do the same for the Texans.

2. Louisville at Florida State, Oct. 21 — The Cardinals welcome back Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. But Bobby Petrino will have to find help, especially at the skill positions. Florida State enters the season as a strong national title contender. The Cardinals won last year’s game, so Jimbo Fisher will be looking for revenge.

3. Clemson at Louisville, Sept. 16 — The Cardinals lost a close game last season to the national champions. Clemson might be hurting going into the game after a battle with Auburn the previous week.