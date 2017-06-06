Lovie lands third commit in '18

Much was made at the start of June about Illinois football only having two players committed so far for its Class of 2018.

Make it three now for Lovie Smith’s program. Illinois received an oral commitment from Oswego East product Antwain Walker late Tuesday night when the 6-foot-1, 170 defensive back tweeted his intentions to play for the Illini.

“Growing up, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. Then freshman year came around and I decided that I wanted to play football,” Walker wrote on his Twitter account. “The game of football changed my life tremendously. Now I would love to say I have made my final decision. I will be continuing my football and academic career at the University of Illinois.”

Walker, who held other offers from Illinois State, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, joins Peoria quarterback Coran Taylor and Danville lineman Julian Pearl as the Class of 2018 recruits who have picked Illinois so far.