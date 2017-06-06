More Illinois football times added

Three of Illinois football's first four games will kick off at night in the 2017 season.

Less than a week after five of the 12 regular season kickoff times for the Illini were revealed with Fox Sports and ESPN announcing times, along with the Big Ten indicating what times homecoming games would start, the Illini learned two more start times on Tuesday morning when BTN released its schedule for the first three weeks of the 2017 season.

Illinois will open the season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 against Ball State at Memorial Stadium on BTN, with the second game of the season against Western Kentucky slated for a 7 p.m. start on Sept. 9 at Memorial Stadium, with BTN televising that game as well.

Illinois will play at night for three straight games in September, starting with the game against Western Kentucky. The Illini will then travel to South Florida for a 6 p.m. game on Sept. 15, with ESPN televising that game. An off week follows the following weekend before Illinois starts Big Ten play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at home against Nebraska, with Fox Sports 1 televising that game.

In addition to the four September games, the Illini will play at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Iowa, at either 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Minnesota and then host Wisconsin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28.

The only game times not yet known for the 2017 season are for the Oct. 14 home game against Rutgers, the Nov. 11 home game against Indiana, the Nov. 25 home game against Northwestern, the Nov. 4 game at Purdue and the Nov. 18 game at Ohio State.