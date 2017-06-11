Top 50 most important Illini: No. 50, Kendrick Green

Best of ... Illini

No. 50: Kendrick Green, DL

Why he’s important: Ideally, Green doesn’t play in 2017. But Lovie Smith might not have a choice. The Peoria graduate helped lead the Lions to a Class 5A state title this past November at Memorial Stadium. Shortly after, he picked his homestate school right before Christmas, spurning the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Rutgers. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Green will likely try to win a spot in the rotation among defensive tackles, which also features Jamal Milan, Tito Odenigbo and Kenyon Jackson as the veterans in that group who should log the most playing time this season. But don’t discount Green. He had a stellar senior season with Peoria, compiling 111 tackles, including 33 for loss and 15 sacks. The learning curve is steep for any true freshman to play on the defensive line, but Smith showed last season that he wasn’t afraid to play newcomers. Green, who placed fourth in state in 2A wrestling this past February in Champaign at State Farm Center in the 285-pound weight class and also played baseball this spring for the Lions, may get a chance to see the field this season instead of just redshirting this fall.

Fast fact: Green is familiar with the first commit, Coran Taylor, the Illini received in the Class of 2018. Taylor led Peoria’s prolific offense last season as the Lions’ quarterback, accumulating 3,243 yards of total offense and 39 total touchdowns.

Last year’s ranking: N/A

Who’s next: No. 49, Monday