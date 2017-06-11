Top 50 teams in 2017: No. 50, Western Kentucky

Best of ... teams

No. 50: Western Kentucky

Coach: Mike Sanford

2016 record: 11-3

Projected 2017 record: 10-2

Circle the date: Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt

Bowl trip: Heart of Dallas

Why No 50: The Hilltoppers would be much higher if Jeff Brohm had stuck around. But Purdue made the former Illinois assistant coach an offer he couldn’t refuse, and the Boilermakers are better for it. Brohm left a talented team in Bowling Green. The best of the returnees is quarterback Mike White, who threw for more than 4,300 yards to go along with 37 touchdowns and just seven interceptions last season. Illinois fans will get a good look at White and new coach Mike Sanford when Western Kentucky, who scored more than 40 points in 11 of their games last season, visits Champaign on Sept. 9.

Last year’s preseason ranking: N/A

