Top 50 teams in 2017: No. 46, Memphis

No. 46: Memphis

Coach: Mike Norvell

2016 record: 8-5

Projected 2017 record: 9-3

Circle the date: Oct. 14 vs. Navy

Bowl trip: Frisco

Why No. 46: No coach in school history won more games than Norvell did in his first season. Thankyouverymuch. Current Virginia Tech leader Justin Fuente got the Tigers rolling before taking off for the ACC. Hard to blame him for that. Norvell welcomes back 15 starters. The pass-and-catch combination of Riley Ferguson to Anthony Miller figures to be dynamic. Ferguson threw 32 touchdown passes in 2016 and Miller caught 14 of them. He had 95 receptions total. If Memphis wants to contend for the American title, it will need a better effort from its defense. The Tigers host UCLA and Navy and travel to Tulsa and Houston. The good news, schedule-wise: no regular-season game against East favorite South Florida.

Last year’s ranking: N/A

