Lovie lands pair of recruits

CHAMPAIGN — From offer to committment, it didn’t take long for Jakari Norwood or Jordyn Slaughter to make up their mind about where they wanted to play college football.

And that is Illinois.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith and his program received verbal commitments late Friday afternoon from both Norwood, a running back from Florida, and Slaughter, an in-state offensive lineman from Belleville Althoff.

They became the fourth and fifth recruits in the Class of 2018 to pick Illinois, almost doubling the total number of prospects who have pledged to Illinois within a few minutes.

Both recruits posted announcements to their Twitter accounts signifying they intend to play at Illinois, with Norwood doing so at 4:48 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by Slaughter at 4:50 p.m.

“Ready to build something great,” is how Slaughter started off his Twitter post before he thanked his family and high school coaches. “After all this, I’m very pleased to say that I’m 100 (percent) committed to the University of Illinois.”

Slaughter checks in at 6 feet, 5 inches and 290 pounds, and received an offer from Illinois last Friday.

He held other offers from Bowling Green and Toledo and is the fourth in-state recruit, joining Peoria quarterback Coran Taylor, Danville lineman Julian Pearl and Oswego East defensive back Antwain Walker.

Norwood’s commitment is the first from an out-of-state propsect in the 2018 class.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound running back from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School, who is cousins with 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson from Louisville, rushed for 793 yards last season.

He chose Illinois, who offered him in late May, ahead of offers from Southern Miss and Bowling Green.