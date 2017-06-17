Top 50 most important Illini: No. 44, Trenard Davis

No. 44: Trenard, Davis, QB

Why he’s important: He plays a position that was hit hard by injuries last season. Even if at this time last year, taking snaps and dropping back to pass wasn’t exactly on Davis’ radar. The Florida native enters his redshirt sophomore season as one of five quarterbacks on Lovie Smith’s roster, yet he, along with Cam Miller and incoming freshman Cameron Thomas, have never thrown a pass in an actual game. The product of American Heritage School was thrust into an emergency QB role after a back injury to Wes Lunt and a shoulder injury to Chayce Crouch last October shelved both of those Illini quarterbacks. Davis first suited up and went through pregame warmups at the position at Michigan, the same game Jeff George Jr. started and made his college debut. Crouch is the clear-cut starter going into training camp, with George likely his backup. Meaning Davis, Miller and Thomas should compete for the third-string job. Given the shakiness of the Illinois offensive line and the fact injuries decimated this position last year, Davis could actually play this season. Which is saying something considering Davis initially signed with the Illini in 2015 as a defensive back before shifting to wide receiver prior to the 2016 season.

Fast fact: Family ties abound for Davis, who will turn 21 on Aug. 17. He has five brothers and four sisters, while his older brother, Marcus, finished a four-year career at Auburn last season, catching 83 passes for 650 yards and three touchdowns. Plus, his cousins include veteran NFL wideout Anquan Boldin and former Illini wideout Desmond Cain, who transferred this offseason to North Dakota State.

Last year’s ranking: N/A

Previous rankings: No. 50, DL Kendrick Green; No. 49, QB Cam Miller; No. 48, DB James Knight; No. 47, DL Lere Oladipo; No. 46, LB Jake Hansen; No. 45, RB Austin Roberts