Florida receiver commits to Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith signed seven players out of Florida in his first recruiting class at Illinois. Landing more prospects out of an always loaded crop from the Sunshine State has become a point of emphasis with scores of recruits targeted.

The Illini got their second Florida prospect in the Class of 2018 on Wednesday night with Cardinal Gibbons wide receiver Carlos Sandy announcing his commitment on Twitter.

"Last but certainly not least, want to thank Coach Lovie (Smith), Coach (Garrick) McGee, Coach (Andrew Hayes-Stoker) and Coach (Thad) Ward for recruiting me as strongly as they did," part of Sandy's commitment note read. "I am for certain that my decision is what's best for my family and I. After a well thought decision with my family, I would like to announce that I am verbally committing to the University of Illinois."

Sandy is ranked as a three-star recruit by Scout and a two-star recruit by Rivals. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native chose Illinois after also receiving offers from the likes of Syracuse, Western Michigan, Western Kentucky, Marshall and numerous other offers from non-power five programs.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver led Cardinal Gibbons with 43 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2016 season. The Chiefs went 9-2 and lost in the second round of the FHSAA Class 5A playoffs to American Heritage.

Sandy is the sixth commit for Illinois in the 2018 class and third in the last week. Both Belleville Althoff offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter and Deerfield Beach (Fla.) running back Jakari Norwood committed Friday. The latest trio joins three more in-state products — Peoria Central's Coran Taylor, Danville's Julian Pearl and Oswego East's Antwain Walker — in Illinois' next recruiting class.