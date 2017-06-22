UI AD participating in hockey press conference
CHICAGO — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman will be one of six people to appear 4 p.m. Friday in a press conference in support of college hockey at the United Center before the 2017 NHL Draft begins at 6 p.m.
A "special announcement" will be made at that time, but no further details were provided for the event hosted by the NHL and NHLPA.
Whitman will be in attendance along with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Matthieu Schneider, NHLPA special assistant to the executive director, USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher, Chicago Blackhawks president John McDonough and Buffalo Sabers owner Terry Pegula, who is also a Penn State alum and patron.
Illinois currently does not sponsor a Division I hockey program among its 19 scholarship sports. Big Ten men's hockey programs include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State. The Big Ten does not sponsor women's hockey, but Penn State, Ohio State, Minnesota and Wisconsin all have Division I programs.
