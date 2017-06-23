Top 50 most important Illini: No. 38, Ahmari Hayes

Best of ... Illini

No. 38: Ahmari Hayes, DB

Why he’s important: Hayes stands out among the Illinois secondary as one of the biggest at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. A couple of the safeties might tip the scales a little more, but Hayes is easily the most physical of the Illini cornerbacks. A background in rugby and track and field helped hone Hayes’ physicality and overall athleticism. Added as the only junior college player in the 2016 class by former coach Bill Cubit out of the College of San Mateo to add experienced depth in a young secondary, Hayes played in nine games and made one start last season for Lovie Smith. While Hayes played mostly on special teams for the Illini in 2016, he made a career high four tackles — all solo — in his lone start of the season in Illinois’ 24-7 victory at Rutgers. Hayes does have the potential to be more disruptive on defense. He totaled 43 tackles in two seasons at San Mateo, while also notching six pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. Hayes will likely compete with Cameron Watkins for playing time at cornerback this coming season with possible pressure coming from the quartet of defensive backs Smith signed in the 2017 class.

Fast fact: Both Hayes’ father, Andre Hayes, and grandfather, David Cornelius, played Division I basketball. Andre Hayes played at Long Beach State, while Cornelius suited up for San Francisco where he teamed with future three-time NBA champion Bill Cartwright for two of his three seasons with the Dons.

Last year’s ranking: No. 46

