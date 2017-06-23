Top 50 teams in 2017: No. 38, South Carolina
Best of ... Teams
No. 38: South Carolina
Coach: Will Muschamp
2016 record: 6-7
Projected 2017 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Nov. 4 at Georgia
Bowl trip: Music City
Why No. 38: The Gamecocks have found a talented quarterback with three more years of eligibility. Jake Bentley finished strong last season after taking over as the starter. He will try to fix an offense that was last in the SEC in scoring and also weak in running. His top target will be Deebo Samuel. It will be fun when he goes against Clemson coach Dabo Swinney in the season finale. Four starters return on the offensive line and the running game should be improved. Muschamp, who went from Florida to South Carolina as head coach, with a stop as Auburn’s defensive coordinator sandwiched in between, built his reputation on defense. The Gamecocks were solid in his first year and will have six starters back. South Carolina hosts Florida late in season with Muschamp looking for some revenge against the school that fired him. North Carolina State and Louisiana Tech are on the nonconference schedule.
Last year’s ranking: N/A
Previous rankings: No. 50, Western Kentucky; No. 49 Vanderbilt; No. 48 Syracuse; No. 47 Duke; No. 46 Memphis; No. 45 Arizona State; No. 44 Colorado; No. 43 Iowa; No. 42 Georgia Tech; No. 41 Mississippi; No. 40 North Carolina; No. 39 Arkansas
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.