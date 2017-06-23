Top 50 teams in 2017: No. 38, South Carolina

Best of ... Teams

No. 38: South Carolina

Coach: Will Muschamp

2016 record: 6-7

Projected 2017 record: 8-4

Circle the date: Nov. 4 at Georgia

Bowl trip: Music City

Why No. 38: The Gamecocks have found a talented quarterback with three more years of eligibility. Jake Bentley finished strong last season after taking over as the starter. He will try to fix an offense that was last in the SEC in scoring and also weak in running. His top target will be Deebo Samuel. It will be fun when he goes against Clemson coach Dabo Swinney in the season finale. Four starters return on the offensive line and the running game should be improved. Muschamp, who went from Florida to South Carolina as head coach, with a stop as Auburn’s defensive coordinator sandwiched in between, built his reputation on defense. The Gamecocks were solid in his first year and will have six starters back. South Carolina hosts Florida late in season with Muschamp looking for some revenge against the school that fired him. North Carolina State and Louisiana Tech are on the nonconference schedule.

Last year’s ranking: N/A

