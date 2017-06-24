Anderson: 'I like what he's talking about'

Michael Kiser and Loren Tate kept the airwaves humming with “Saturday SportsTalk” on WDWS 1400-AM. A sample of what was said during the two-hour program:

Nick Anderson gets asked, to this day, about his buzzer-beating shot to beat Indiana in 1989.

The former Illini guard, who is part of the inaugural class getting inducted into the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame later this year, knew right away once he received the baseball pass from Stephen Bardo and let fly his 30-foot three-pointer, that it was good.

“The pass from Bardo was right on point,” Anderson said. “With two seconds, you had time enough to take one dribble and get into your shot. The way I released that ball, I was telling myself, ‘This is going in,’ and that’s exactly what it did.”

The former NBA guard spent 13 seasons in the league, mainly with the Orlando Magic after he was the Magic’s first ever pick in the 1989 NBA draft and is still the franchise’s all-time leadnig scorer. Anderson is still helping out the Magic, in his 12th year as a community ambassador.

“I do several things for the organization,” he said. “Mainly, I’m in the community helping out in multiple ways. I just have a wonderful position. I love what I do.”

He’s optimistic about new Illinois coach Brad Underwood with the Illini.

“I’ve talked to Coach Underwood on several different occasions,” Anderson said. “We’ve had some great converstaion about what he’s trying to do with the program. I like what he’s talking about. The young men today like the uptempo kind of basketball. That’s the way he wants to play. Get shots up and play good defense. I’m going to get the word out to young men here, if that’s what you want to do, the University of Illinois is a great place to do that.”

Anderson, a former Chicago Simeon product, said landing the top high school players from the state is critical.

“We have to find a way to keep our young talent in the state of Illinois and getting them to be a part of this program,” Anderson said. “You have to get those players and start winning. That creates that door for other guys to come in and be a part of what you’re trying to do.”