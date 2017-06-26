Three-star Florida defensive back picks Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ busy June continued Monday night with a commitment from Class of 2018 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) defensive back Ron Hardge III. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder played both cornerback and safety for the Chiefs.

Hardge is the seventh commit in Illinois’ 2018 class and fifth this month. He will join Cardinal Gibbons teammate Carlos Sandy with the Illini. Sandy, a wide receiver, committed on Wednesday.

Hardge had 33 tackles, four interceptions and recovered three fumbles during the 2016 season for Cardinal Gibbons. He is considered a two-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star recruit by Scout.

Hardge picked the Illini over scholarship offers from the likes of Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Indiana and Rutgers.



Illini land punter. The Illinois special teams found some help. From a faraway place.

Blake Hayes, a Melbourne, Australia native, has signed with the team as a punter. The 6-fooot-6, 230-pounder has never played American football, but has tried the Australian version.

There is an opening for the left-footed Hayes. The Illini need to replace punter Ryan Frain, who is out of eligibility. Hayes is already enrolled at Illinois and will be with the team during training camp.