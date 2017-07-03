Top 50 most important Illini: No. 29, Dele Harding

Best of ... Illini

No. 29: Dele Harding, LB

Why he’s important: Illinois’ linebacker corps doesn’t look too different from a year ago — save for Hardy Nickerson moving on to a shot in the NFL. Harding was one of five underclassmen linebackers to get playing time a year ago, and that building block of experience will be put to use again this season. Juniors Tre Watson, Julian Jones and transfer Del’Shawn Phillips are probably the early leaders for starting positions, but Harding could challenge for one of those spots in training camp, along with fellow sophomores Justice Williams and Jake Hansen. All three got playing time as freshmen, with most of Harding’s coming on special teams. But the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder more than took advantage of his extended opportunity late in the season, making a career-high seven tackles in Illinois’ early November win against Michigan State. More games like that will make it hard to keep him off the field.

Fast fact: Harding was one of the final commits in Illinois’ 2016 class. The one-time Michigan commit, and No. 23 inside linebacker in the country per Scout, flipped to the Illini just days before Signing Day and stayed on board after the coaching change.

Last year’s ranking: N/A

