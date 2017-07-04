Florida tight end picks Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The last month has been a busy one for Illinois on the recruiting front.

The Illini had two commitments in the 2018 class throughout the spring — in-state prospects Coran Taylor (Peoria) and Julian Pearl (Danville). Seven more commitments followed in the past 28 days, with Florida tight end Daniel Barker committing to Illinois on Tuesday.

Barker is the fourth commit out of Florida in that span and makes for a second pair of teammates in the Illini's Class of 2018. Barker played his junior season at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., but has since transferred to Deerfield Beach where he'll play with fellow Illini commit Jakari Norwood.

Barker and Norwood, who kicked off the recent commitment trend in mid-June on the same day as Belleville Althoff offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter, will be joined out of Florida at Illinois by Cardinal Gibbons teammates Carlos Sandy (wide receiver) and Ron Hardge III (defensive back).

Barker is a consensus three-star recruit and is ranked by Scout as the No. 6 tight end in Florida and No. 57 nationally. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder picked Illinois over more than a dozen other offers, including high majors Utah, Pittsburgh and Kentucky.

Barker's commitment also continues another trend — Illinois stocking up on offensive prospects. After adding 14 defensive players in last year's class, seven of the nine commitments thus far in the 2018 class play on the other side of the ball.