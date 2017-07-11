Allegretti on two watch lists

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti was named to the Rimington Award and AFCA Good Works Team watch lists Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound junior is the likely candidate to replace Joe Spencer at center on the Illinois line for the 2017 season.

Allegretti has played in 23 games (11 starts) in his first two seasons at Illinois, but lined up primarily at guard. He did make one start at center in 2016 with Spencer out with an injury. The Lincoln-Way East grad was ranked the No. 8 center in the nation coming out of high school by both Rivals and Scout.

The Rimington Award goes to the top center in the country, while the AFCA Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes for their efforts off the field like volunteer work and community involvement. Allegretti also replaced Spencer in that regard, organizing the Illini’s Lift for Life charity fundraiser in June.