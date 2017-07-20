Foster named to Doak Walker watch list

CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Foster considered transferring from Illinois after the 2015 season, going as far to announce as such on Twitter after the season ended in November. But the Peoria native ultimately stuck around and vaulted from career backup to the Illini's No. 1 running back.

Foster finished the 2016 season with career highs in carries (126), rushing yards (720) and touchdowns (seven) and also caught his first nine career passes for 54 yards and two more scores. That breakout season got the 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back a place on the Doak Walker Award watch list announced Thursday.

The Doak Walker Award has been awarded to the nation's top running back since 1990, recognizing that player for both on- and off-the-field achievements. Texas' D'Onta Freeman won in 2016.

Foster is one of just two Illini on a preseason watch list. Junior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti was named to both the Rimington Award (best center) and AFCA Good Works Team (community service/academics) watch lists earlier this month.