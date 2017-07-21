Vikings sign former Illini Clements

Other Related Content Clements waiting for chance at NFL dream

Chunky Clements missed the final game of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery following a Lisfranc tear in his right foot suffered against Iowa on Nov. 19. Still recovering this spring, the former Illniois defensive lineman went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But Clements will still get a shot at an NFL roster spot. The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday afternoon they had signed the 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle. He joins former Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt on the Vikings roster.

Clements' signing coincided with Minnesota releasing former Montana defensive end Caleb Kidder. The Vikings' roster currently stands at 89 players, with multiple cuts to go to reach the 53-man limit.

Clements played in 46 games at Illinois, starting 20 on the defensive line. The Dayton, Ohio, native finished his Illini career with 99 tackles, 25 1/2 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles.