LIVE! Big Ten Media Days

Urban Meyer wrapping up the first day of podium interviews for Big Ten coaches. Sneak preview of Tuesday's schedule ... Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has the anchor spot. Something tells me it's not a mere coincidence.

Kevin Wilson as offensive coordinator

Kevin Wilson's the first established offensive coordinator I've ever hired. Veteran coach that's led some of the top offenses in America. He's had a lot of influence on our offense. It's still going to be the Ohio state offense. However, we had some weaknesses a year ago and would like to see some improvement. Kevin Wilson is going to have an impact.

Playoff loss last year

We've kind of let that one go. That ship has sailed. It's gone. We have not addressed it, talked about it. It's in the back of everyone's mind. Whether I'll use that during training camp or not, that's to be determined.

Training camp position battles

Tight end is wide open — not one of our strengths a year ago. The boundary safety, Malik Hooker's spot, is also wide open. To me, the wide receiver position is wide open. We were not where we needed to be a year ago. We have some talent. Those are just a few spots.

Ohio State-Michigan rivalry

I'm very biased on my opinion of this rivarly because I grew up in it. I think it's the greatest rivalry not only in college football but all of sport. The game's incredible. I was fortunate to grow up in a 10-year war between Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes.

The dean of Big Ten coaches, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, is next coach up. Nobody else in the Big Ten can touch his tenure with the Hawkeyes.

'Love' of depth charts

"Depth charts a month from now, six weeks from now, start having relevance."

On Sean Welsh coming forward about battling with depression

"To watch him wage this fight the last couple years has been more than impressive. I really commend him for wanting to come forward. It was all in the spirit of wanting to help other people. Hopefully it helps other people down the road."

On to Maryland's DJ Durkin. Terps leader falls somewhere in between Mark Dantonio and Tom Allen in terms of opening statement length. Discussed new practice facility being a difference maker and excitment for new preseason camp/new season.

Texas opener (vs. Howard last year)

Our players have a great understanding of the tradition and the level of talent on the roster at Texas. When you're up against a worthy opponent, an opponent you have tons of respect for, it tightens up your focus. It's something, without being said, is in the back of everybody's mind. There's no easing into the season.

Big Ten East as tough division

You can definitely make an argument it's the toughest out there. We're recruiting at a level that will put us in position (to compete). We're definitely not there yet (in terms of depth) but we're certainly a lot closer.

Recruiting successes

Right in our backyard within a three-hour radius of our campus is some of the best talent, best players, in the country. We have a staff and a team of players that all work hard in recruiting together. That's where I feel, as we keep going forward, we can put ourselves on the map with anyone.

Michigan State's Mark Dantonio falls on the "brief" end of the opening statement spectrum. Right to questions after a two- or three-sentence opener.

On freshmen class

Been very impressed with their maturity, attention to detail and their athletic ability. We have a lot of players with the potential to get on the field early in their career.

After turbulent offseason

I think we're prepared for the next phase of our lives. I sense a togetherness on our football team. I sense a responsiblity. I think we're poised for the next challenge. We established ourselves a championship program inch by inch. There was nothing given to us. We had to go back to that mindset.

Playing youth last year because of injury preparing for this year's still young team

The most important thing is we go forward with conviction. Just because you're young does not mean you don't have opportunities to lead. I'm very encouraged by the attitude of our players and what they've been able to do this summer.

Lovie Smith at the podium for his second Big Ten Media Days appearance. The Illini coach is wearing a gray suit with a blue and yellow tie. The new performance center among the first things he mentions. Said he felt like Illinois was behind the rest of the Big Ten when it came to facilities.

End of opening statement pretty straightforward: "We haven't competed well enough."

Year two

"What a difference a year makes. Last year at this time I knew a few of the players and felt like we knew what their roles would be."

Defense

It's still about taking the ball away. We have, for the most part, new players on the defensive line. A guy like Sean Adesanya we don't know a lot about. We will in time."

Facility upgrades

"Recruiting-wise what I've seen in a year on the job — especially in the summer — most guys go on a campus tour. They have different stops along the way, making comparisons. We don't have a lot of players right now coming because of facilities. When you have the latest and the greatest, it has to be a positive. We know we have an awful lot to offer at the University of Illinois. Having facilities as good as everybody else should help."

A 100 percent healthy Mikey Dudek

I've seen him go through the process — every step along the way. I know right now as far his speed, which we measured, and his strength, which we measured, he's back to where he was before.

New players

"We won't recruit a lot of JC players, but a guy like Del'Shawn Phillips will have a chance to help us."

Recruiting Florida

"I think it's very important. We have to go to other areas (beyond Chicago/St. Louis/Indianapolis), too. Traditionally, Florida has been one of those areas. We have a lot of ties there. Florida's an area we're going to recruit hard. (Texas) is another area we feel like we can gain ground."

Odds and ends

"We need to recruit players. We want to elevate the talent level. I feel like we've done that. ... We know each other well know. We have a challenging schedule. Our non-conference schedule, two of the three teams had over 10 wins last year. We're excited about two night games we have also against Nebraska and South Florida."

Chayce Crouch

"We're going to teach him how to slide. You have to do everything you possibly can to protect yourself. ... The mental part of the game he's improved so much. I think he can be productive running the football when he has to. We think he can make the throws, too. Every first-year starter has to have a first year, but I just feel very good about his first year. That's why there's a lot of optimism down in Champaign based on him."

Next up is new Indiana coach Tom Allen. He got the job in early December after Kevin Wilson resigned amidst allegations of player mistreatment. Allen did just thank Wilson for the foundation the former coach put in place. He's challenged the Hoosiers to take the final step and turn the program around — looking for a winning record for the first time in a decade.

Allen's opening statement does snap the one-coach streak of short and sweet. There's a fair chance he's already said more words in his opening statement than Wisconsin's Paul Chryst did in his entire time at the podium. Probably better than fair.

Getting the Indiana job

"A lot of respect for Kevin. Appreciate what he did for me. This is about the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Wilson is now offensive coordinator at tOSU. Hoosiers and Buckeyes open season on Aug. 31 in Bloomington)."

Friday night football as longtime HS coach in Indiana

"I'm very concerned about it. My history as a high school coach for 15 years is strong. It's who I am and how I started. I think it's a special night. I don't like playing games on Friday night. It's a high school night, but that's not my decision. ... I'd like to keep that night special for high school football."

Defensive improvements last year

"We made such a huge issue of taking the ball away. In our very first game (against FIU) where we're creating takeaways and we're swarming on defense, it was huge. I challenged our guys, 'Be the reason why.' "

First Big Ten coach of the day is Wisconsin's Paul Chryst. He was pretty brief in his opening statement — about a minute total. That may or may not (probably the latter) be duplicated by every coach in attendance. We'll see.

On returning experienced team

"I like this team. We've got a lot of guys that have played in a number of big games and won a lot of them. The biggest thing we've got to do is give ourselves the best chance each week because we know every game is a great opportunity. I think that's one of the things those kids learned last year."

Direction of program in his third season

"We've had really good players. I'm fortunate to be able to be the head coach and do it, in my opinion, with a really talented staff. ... The team matters (to the players). I think one of the best traits of our team is the older kids do a great job of passing long messages that are applicable to the younger kids."

That Ohio State considered overwhelming favorite

"Certainly a ton of respect for Ohio State and coach (Urban) Meyer and the players they have. All the talk doesn't really matter. Don't spend a lot of time and energy on what is being said. There's a lot of really good football teams in this conference. That's what makes the Big Ten special."

More from Jim Delany:

TV deals

"We really have labored in bringing our agreements to maturity. If you go back just 11 years, we had all of our rights under one umbrella — the ESPN umbrella — and a dozen or so games under CBS."

Friday night football

"I think there's fair to say there's been pushback that has allowed us to open up even more communication with high school (athletic) directors. ... We actually thought with having eight of the 10 FBS conferences telecasting a little bit on Friday that will be OK. We've worked to mitigate by very early selections. I think you'll see selections in October (a year prior)."

FCS teams on schedules

After watching things play out over the last three years, we noted we were the only conference to go totally in that direction. We have modified it. What we will do is allow our schools at least the opportunity to schedule an FCS game in years where they have four conference (home) games. We'll still probably have the least number (of FCS games among major conferences).

Of course, the main topic of conversation for Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany is the new six-year TV deals with both ESPN and FOX for football, basketball and other Olympic sports. There's also a six-year deal with CBS for basketball. And, of course, BTN.

"To have these rights and secure a future with the Big Ten Conference was a huge priority for us," ESPN executive vice president Burke Magnus said. "As far as we're concerned, we get high quality football, men's and women's basketball and Olympic sports content for all our platforms."

Next up is Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany, who considers the Big Ten "in a great place" both academically and on the field. The Big Ten was No. 1 as a football conference in the APR, with all 14 programs in the top 65 nationally. Participation in College Football Playoff and appearances in multiple major bowl games the past few years the highlights of on-field success.

Delany touted the Big Ten's move to guaranteed multi-year scholarships and academic opportunities for student-athletes that leave early to return and earn their degrees. Also said the adoption of cost of attendance benefits at the NCAA level was necessary.

What he's looking for next? Opportunity for more internships for Big Ten student-athletes. Also more study abroad opportunities. Time demands on student-athletes appears to be at the top of his list.

We're underway in Chicago, with BTN President Mark Silverman kicking things off. It was apparently a good year for the network. With changing TV landscape, BTN will now be available on DirectTV Now, YoutubeTV and Hulu this year.

"Regardless of how the industry evolves, BTN remains committed to being available to all of our viewers across the country," Silverman said.

Of note, Lisa Byington will call the Northwestern-Bowling Green game in Week 3. She'll be the first woman to do so in BTN history. Former Illini Howard Griffith and J Leman, of course, still part of BTN on-air talent. New on-air talent includes former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards and former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis.

Ready or not, the 2017 college football season is underway. A few conferences have already hosted their annual media days. More kick things off this week — much like the BIg Ten today in Chicago. Half the conference's coaches, and a collection of players from each program, will be on hand in the Windy City today. The other half return tomorrow.

And The News-Gazette sports staff is out in force. Bob Asmussen, Loren Tate and Scott Richey (currently manning the LIVE! Report) have you covered from Chicago.

Up today, of course, is Illinois coach Lovie Smith. The second-year coach isn't exactly a stranger to large collections of media members. Big Ten Media Days is substantial, but not quite the Super Bowl. Smith easily handled a busy 2016 trip to Chicago, his return to the city as the new Illini coach after a long tenure with the Chicago Bears.

Before Christian DiLauro, Jaylen Dunalp & Malik Turner meet the media today in Chicago, @srrichey caught up w/ them https://t.co/3C1MmsTgD4 pic.twitter.com/ArTfVjL0Io — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) July 24, 2017

Also in attendance are Illinois seniors Christian DiLauro, Jaylen Dunlap and Malik Turner. They'll be at the podium and interview tables later this afternoon. One thing that might not be on the agenda this year? Questions concerning internal strife with the football program. The 2015 event came in the months after former Illini Simon Cvijanovic accused now former coach Tim Beckman of abuse. Last year's followed Smith's March hiring after Bill Cubit's March firing — the third Illinois coach in three seasons.

Smith will take the podium in the main ballroom at 12:30 p.m. He's fifth on the agenda after BTN President Mark Silverman, Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and new Indiana coach Tom Allen.

Be sure to follow along all early afternoon for more from Chicago, which will be followed by plenty of content from the N-G contingent both here at IlliniHQ.com and in Tuesday's News-Gazette.