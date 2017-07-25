LIVE! Big Ten Media Days

Jim Harbaugh closing out the second morning. His opening statement was about his entrance to the podium. Then he quietly, off-handedly said he'd take questions. Also, he's wearing his standard uniform: Michigan hat, glasses, blue pullover and khakis.

Freshman class

Feel good about the team. I'll start with our second newest guys, the freshmen that came at mid-year — 10 that have really flourished and did exceedingly good in spring practice. Because the 10 did so well, I think these 19 (regular enrollees) will do just as well.

Rome trip

It was really interesting to see our team do six hours of sightseeing one day ... then flip the switch and be back to football. It doesn't matter where we are, if we're in Ann Arbor or Rome or some other place. Probably the best thing was doing it as a group. We pushed ourselves to not take any breaks, see as much as we could see and connect with as many people as we could connect with.

No two-a-days anymore

It makes all the sense in the world. There's nobody really having three-a-days anyomore or two-a-days anymore. Residents in hospitals don't do sleep deprivation anymore. Pilots have to sleep 10 hours. ... I'm all for it. It's easy to adjust to it.

Opening with Florida

That's probably a good factor in giving us motivation to get ready because we know just how good they are. College football has always been unique. It's the only sport I can think of that doesn't have a preseason exhibition season. You go right into the first gae and that's the catalyst that starts the season.

I think second-year Rutgers coach Chris Ash bought his suit-and-tie combo when he was at Ohio State. Basically repping scarlet and gray. Pretty straightforward on referencing the 2016 season, though. Said it "wasn't fun" and called it "awful."

Hiring Jerry Kill

"It was about leadership, but it needed to be the right fit. He's brought leadership. He's brought confidence. He's brought a head coach's view to the offensive side of the ball. It's been a lot of fun in the few months we've been together, and I'm excited to get on the football field with him the next couple weeks."

Several transfers coming in

"We brought in nine transfers here recently into our program. This is a completely different football team and roster from last year. What we wanted to get from the transfers was competition. A lot of them have had successful experiences the places they've been at, and they've provided some tremendous competition."

Lessons learned in first year

"It's not much fun. That's the first lesson, and you don't want to go through it again. I learned I can't do anything and to trust the staff you hired. Going into year two, we can focus on developing guys into good football players."

It's Mike Riley's turn. Time to hear about the Cornhuskers. Quite brief opening statement, and he even managed to preempt the first "What's going on at quarterback?" question by mentioning it. Of course, the first question is about quarterback Tanner Lee, who is slated to replace Tommy Armstrong Jr.

Bob Diaco as defensive coordinator

"I was primarily interested in who that person was, but also interested in what they would bring schematically. I'm back to my roots coaching defense. I was a 3-4 defensive coach, and I have been intrigued for a time about getting back to the 3-4. That was a factor. The availability of Coach Diaco with my desire to get back to the 3-4 led me to the interview. The interview was great confirmation about what else this guy would bring. I see Bob as a really good teacher. That has all been confirmed through his inital time with our team."

New Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is at the podium now.

Anyway, back to Brohm ...

JUCO wideouts

"That's going to be vital to our success. I do believe we'll be better at the receiver position than we were in the spring. At the same time, the one's on the team have improved. We've got to find a way to get the all better. If we can find some deep threats, push the ball vertically, that's what we're looking for.

Stamp on program

"I think that part has gone very well. I try to be a players' coach. I try to do things that as a player I would like. Our guys have worked very hard and understand that every day is about competing. What I want to do is provide an enivornment where I guys enjoy coming to work. I think they want to go out and prove to people what Purdue is about."

Playing Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium

"Without question we want to establish an identity in Indianapolis. That was a great facility for us to get in."

Defense

I like our defense. I think they're farther ahead than the other side of the ball right now. We have a great linebacking corps. I think we have a good front line on the defensive side. Once again, do we have the depth we need? Not at this point, but I think it's getting better. That will be key to how we perform on defense."

Next up: Penn State's James Franklin.

Expectations off Rose Bowl season

"I think the expectations are always pretty big at Penn State. I think where it's probably changed is nationally. I think there's more people nationally talking about Penn State right now than probably in years past. We embrace those expectations as coaches, and I think players the same thing. They came to Penn State to be a part of this type of program. ... For us, we don't spend a whole lot of time talking about those things. We believe in how we run our program and our process of doing things."

Rivalry game with Pitt

"We open the season against Akron, and I would love to talk about Akron and Akron and Akron and Akron and Akron and Akron and not get ahead toward any other games. The only thing I'll say, I think you guys know as well as we do the way scheduling works, our schedule is set until 2026. We're excited about the teams we'll play this year, starting with Akron."

Friday night football

It's not something we're looking to do. In the state of Pennsylvania, Friday is for high school football, Saturday is for college and Sunday is for the NFL. It's something we believe in strongly and think is sacred. That's how we continue to see it going in the state of Pennsylvania and at Penn State.

Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald also opens with a joke, asking everybody if they were done typing and caught up after what can only be described as a whirlwind 15ish minutes from P.J. Fleck. The Wildcats coach is a bit more low key.

Aug. 5 camp start

"We'll be one of the last teams to probably start training camp, but I think it's the right thing to do. I thought it was really important to let our guys recharge and re-energize before we go into camp."

Targeting rule

"I love defensive football. I think that rule is good for the game. It was a play we needed to take out of our game. I think we may need to take a look at repeat offenders. As coaches, are you coaching it or allowing it to happen? If you see a young man or maybe even a team that has multiple targeting fouls, we need to look at that. Why is that happening? Maybe have some accountability from that standpoint and make the rule even more robust."

New facilities

"This was one of the last few pieces of the puzzle we needed. That's brick and mortar. It's still all about people. I think that's what separates our program. I think the word culture gets overused. I think that's in every leadership book in the world. I want to have our program player-run and player-owned."

So P.J. Fleck did not show up in a rowboat. Disappointing.

And while Fleck joked that he was placed first in the rotation today to wake up everybody here in Chicago, it's maybe not a joke. He's high energy to say the least. Godspeed to the people that have to transcribe his interview session.

Reception from Big Ten coaches

"Everybody's been incredibly warm and open. Coaching's a fraternity as it is. James Franklin is a very close friend. We're all competitors. We're competing in recruiting and competing on the field, but they've accepted me as part of the group immediately."

ESPN show "Being P.J. Fleck"

"One thing I am hired to do is bring national exposure and national attention to the University of Minnesota. ... It's an honor to have a reality show on the University of Minnesota. I don't know if this is going to be like the "Kardashians" if they spin it like that or if it will be a little tamer."

Running backs

"You need a pair and a spare. I think our backs are going to flourish in our system. We love to run the football."

Getting RTB trademark

"I think we're very lucky and very honored to have a slogan behind our brand and our imagine that means way more than football. Going back five years ago we brought 'Row The Boat' to Western Michigan. I don't make any money from 'Row the Boat.' There's a portion the University of Minnesota will take and donate to charity. It's very complex when you use it because it has 'SkiUMah' in it, 'Row The Boat' in it and the block 'M.'

The first half of Big Ten Media Days ultimately ended up being fairly tame. New Indiana coach Tom Allen got a lot of questions about his predecessor Kevin Wilson. Urban Meyer drew a sizeable media crowd per usual. And Iowa lineman Sean Welsh was one of the more popular players following his public announcement of his fight with depression.

But as for news? There wasn't much. The Big Ten officially announced its new six-year TV deals with FOX and ESPN (all sports) and CBS (basketball). Commissioner Jim Delany also revealed FCS schools could be added to football schedules again.

Today's final round of interviews could be interesting, though. New Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck will open the morning session.

