Florida duo picks Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The official start of the 2017 football season doubled as good news for Illinois with its 2018 recruiting after Florida natives Khalan Tolson and Jartavius Martin announced their commitments on social media within 15 minutes of each other Monday.

Tolson, who attends Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Fla., is a 6-foot, 205-pound outside linebacker ranked as a three-star prospect by both Scout and Rivals. Martin, a 6-foot, 175-pound safety out of Lehigh Acres, Fla., is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals and has three stars per 247Sports.

The latest Illini commits in the Class of 2018 give Illinois 11 total and six from Florida. They join Deerfield Beach teammates Jakari Norwood and Daniel Baker and Cardinal Gibbons teammates Carlos Sandy and Ron Hardge III in Illinois' next class.

"It's been a long process through my high school football career, but today I am proud to say I will be committing to the University of Illinois," Tolson wrote in his note on Twitter.

Martin echoed a similar sentiment.

"First off I would like to thank God cause without him none of this would have been possible," Martin's Twitter note read. "I would also like to give a special shoutout to my family, my coaches, and everyone who has been supporting me throughout this whole process. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment ot the University of Illinois."

Tolson had nearly two dozen offers after racking up 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss during his junior season at Admiral Farragut. He chose Illinois over the likes of fellow Big Ten programs Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Indiana and a slew of ACC teams like Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Martin finished his junior season at Lehigh Acres with 38 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. His other FBS offers included Iowa State, Air Force, Central Michigan, Florida International, Southern Miss, Tulane, Georgia Southern and Charlotte.