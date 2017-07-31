Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, July 31, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Illini football training camp roundup
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Illini football training camp roundup

Mon, 07/31/2017 - 8:17pm | Tim Ditman
Image Gallery:
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 1
» more
The Illinois football team's first day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
  • Video
    Smith: Taking next step at training camp important
  • Audio
    PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 7-31-17

The following is a roundup of coverage of 2017 Illini football training camp.

Media day - 7/30/17

Top 50 teams - number one

Top 50 Illini players - number one

Tate: no passing grade yet for Illini DBs

Training camp primer

From the sports editor's desk

Meet the 2017 Illini

Lovie Smith press conference video

Day one - 7/31/17

Photo gallery

Tate: giving Illini fans reason to hope

Richey: no fear of change

Podcast: News-Gazette Sports Page


 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments