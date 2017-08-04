Four-star defensive tackle picks Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois reached a dozen commitments in its 2018 recruiting class with its highest-rated recruit yet. Four-star defensive tackle Calvin Avery announced his commitment Friday evening, picking the Illini over the likes of Oklahoma, TCU, Southern California and Colorado.

"I chose Illinois because I feel like coach Lovie Smith has a lot of connections to the league and I feel like that’s where I want to go," Avery said when he announced his commitment.

Avery, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle, is high school teammates with Illinois commit Kievan Myers at Bishop Dunne in Dallas. Another Bishop Dunne player, Class of 2019 wide receiver Marquez Beason, named the Illini in his top 12 just minutes before Avery committed.

Avery is the lone four-star prospect in Illinois' 2018 recruiting class. He's ranked the No. 158 player in the country and No. 10 defensive tackle per Rivals.