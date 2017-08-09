Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Illini football training camp roundup
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Illini football training camp roundup

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 2:00pm | Tim Ditman
Image Gallery:
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 8
UI Football Camp 2017: Day 8
» more
QB Chayce Crouch prepares to fake a handoff to RB Mike Epstein during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
  • Video
    Illini Training Camp 2017: &#039;Great job by the defense&#039;
  • Audio
    PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 8-7-17

The following is a roundup of News-Gazette Media coverage of 2017 Illini football training camp. Follow our tweets too.

Day 8 - 8/8/17

Jackson: different wheels for UI coaches

Day 8 takeaways

Day 8 notebook

Tymir Oliver profile

Photo gallery

Day 7 - 8/7/17

Familiar faces make like easier at practice

Getting to know the QB

Three things from day 7

Survey says: Doug Kramer and Mike Epstein

Illini freshmen earning their shots

Survey says: Louis Dorsey and Dre Brown

Podcast: News-Gazette Sports Page

Photo gallery

Day 6 - 8/5/17

Three things we learned from day 6

Kenyon Jackson profile

Survey says...

Day 6 notebook

Photo gallery

Video: 'great job by the defense'

PODCAST: Saturday SportTalk

Day 5 - 8/4/17

3 things we learned from day 5

Day 5 notebook

Malik Turner profile

Photo gallery

Video: 'defense is linebacker oriented'

Podcast: SportsTalk

Day 4 - 8/3/17

Day 4 notebook

3 things we learned from day 4

Doug Kramer profile

Tate: an Illini linebacker legacy

Video: 'see us be more consistent'

Day 3 - 8/2/17

Wednesday's WDWS SportsTalk from camp had a volleyball flare to it. Here's our recap of day three and more.

Day 3 notebook

Blake Hays profile

Video: 'First day of hitting is always a good time'

Photo gallery

Podcast: SportsTalk 8/2/17

Day 2 - 8/1/17

Lovie Smith saw improvement from day one to day two of camp as his squad gets closer to doing some real hitting. A recap of day two so far:

Lovie Smith video

Photo gallery

Podcast: SportsTalk


James Crawford is moving on up

 

Tate: Illini lacking coaching continuity of Big Ten brothers
 

Day 2 notebook


Day 1 - 7/31/17

Chayce Crouch wasted little time showing he's in charge as the Illini opened training camp at their new fields. A rundown:


Chayce Crouch profile

It's not Rantoul, but Illini feeling at home

Photo gallery

Tate: giving Illini fans reason to hope

Three things we learned on Day 1

Monday's notebook

Richey: no fear of change

Podcast: News-Gazette Sports Page

Chayce Crouch video

Media day - 7/30/17

It was photo day - and plenty of autographs - for Lovie Smith and Co. on a beautiful Sunday at Memorial Stadium:

Top 50 teams - number one

Top 50 Illini players - number one

Tate: no passing grade yet for Illini DBs

Training camp primer

From the sports editor's desk

Meet the 2017 Illini

Lovie Smith press conference video

Sounds from Media Day:

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments