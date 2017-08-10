Illini football training camp roundup

Video:

Illini Training Camp 2017: 'I've wanted to compete'

Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette

Illinois wide receiver Mikey Dudek discusses taking his most live reps of training camp so far and the plan to limit his workload in camp, while offensive lineman Christian DiLauro touches on the Illini offense, his own return this week and the small offensive line group.