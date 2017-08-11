Illini cancel Friday practice

Illinois football training camp has lasted almost two weeks and the team has gotten in 10 practices at the Campus Recreation fields.

With only one break.

Until Friday.

Illinois announced that Friday afternoon's practice, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. in Urbana and last until approximately 5 p.m., was canceled.

"Since they're going at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, they called off the on-field practice," Illinois SID Kent Brown said.

The team meets every day before practicing.

Illinois is scheduled to hold a two-hour practice on Saturday.

All training camp practices, which run until Aug. 19, are free and open to the public.