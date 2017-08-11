Illini football training camp roundup
Day 11 - 8/11/17
No practice
Day 10 - 8/10/17
Tate: searching for the right mix up front
Ricky Smalling profile
Survey says: Brandon Roberts and Christion Abercrombie
Day 10 takeaways
It's their time to shine
Video: 'starting to look like a team'
Day 9 - 8/9/17
Survey says: Jake Stover and Ayo Shogbonyo
Jeff George Jr. profile
Day 9 takeaways
Day 9 notebook
Video: 'I've wanted to compete'
Day 8 - 8/8/17
Jackson: different wheels for UI coaches
Day 8 takeaways
Day 8 notebook
Tymir Oliver profile
Photo gallery
Day 7 - 8/7/17
Familiar faces make like easier at practice
Getting to know the QB
Three things from day 7
Survey says: Doug Kramer and Mike Epstein
Illini freshmen earning their shots
Survey says: Louis Dorsey and Dre Brown
Podcast: News-Gazette Sports Page
Photo gallery
Day 6 - 8/5/17
Three things we learned from day 6
Kenyon Jackson profile
Survey says...
Photo gallery
Video: 'great job by the defense'
PODCAST: Saturday SportTalk
Day 5 - 8/4/17
3 things we learned from day 5
Day 5 notebook
Malik Turner profile
Photo gallery
Video: 'defense is linebacker oriented'
Podcast: SportsTalk
Day 4 - 8/3/17
Day 4 notebook
3 things we learned from day 4
Doug Kramer profile
Tate: an Illini linebacker legacy
Video: 'see us be more consistent'
Day 3 - 8/2/17
Wednesday's WDWS SportsTalk from camp had a volleyball flare to it. Here's our recap of day three and more.
Day 3 notebook
Blake Hays profile
Video: 'First day of hitting is always a good time'
Photo gallery
Podcast: SportsTalk 8/2/17
Day 2 - 8/1/17
Lovie Smith saw improvement from day one to day two of camp as his squad gets closer to doing some real hitting. A recap of day two so far:
Lovie Smith video
Photo gallery
Podcast: SportsTalk
James Crawford is moving on up
Tate: Illini lacking coaching continuity of Big Ten brothers
Day 1 - 7/31/17
Chayce Crouch wasted little time showing he's in charge as the Illini opened training camp at their new fields. A rundown:
- Lovie Smith following Day 1 of training camp
It's not Rantoul, but Illini feeling at home
Photo gallery
Tate: giving Illini fans reason to hope
Three things we learned on Day 1
Monday's notebook
Richey: no fear of change
Podcast: News-Gazette Sports Page
Chayce Crouch video
Media day - 7/30/17
It was photo day - and plenty of autographs - for Lovie Smith and Co. on a beautiful Sunday at Memorial Stadium:
Top 50 teams - number one
Top 50 Illini players - number one
Tate: no passing grade yet for Illini DBs
Training camp primer
From the sports editor's desk
Meet the 2017 Illini
Lovie Smith press conference video
Sounds from Media Day:
- Senior running back Kendrick Foster talks to Scott Beatty
- Defensive line coach Mike Phair talks to Scott Beatty
- Senior tight end Nate Echard talks to Scott Beatty
- Offensive lineman Gabe Megginson describes his daily diet to maintain weight
