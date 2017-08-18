Illini football training camp roundup

Audio: PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-17-17 » more Marcus Jackson joins Scott on today's show. After the latest in sports news, they discuss Illinois football practice with Scott Richey and high school football with Unity coach Scott Hamilton. Video

Image Gallery

The following is a roundup of News-Gazette Media coverage of 2017 Illini football training camp. Follow our tweets too.



Day 17 - 8/18/17



No practice



Day 16 - 8/17/17



No media interviews, but still plenty of coverage.

Notebook



Tatelines: on the offensive line



Asmussen: on defensive backs



Three things we learned



Survey says: Zeke Martin and Alex Palczewski



Podcast: SportsTalk



Day 15 - 8/16/17



Video: 'ball security...needs to be a lot better'



Survey says: Chris James and Griffin Palmer



Three things we learned



Tight ends profile



Notebook



Day 14 - 8/15/17



Special teams profile



Notes



Survey says: Mikey Dudek and Brandon Jones



Video: 'using tight end a lot more



Day 13 - 8/14/17



Injuries shuffle the deck at offensive guard



Notebook



Survey says: Zac Holman and Nate Echard



Tatelines: on freshmen



Takeaways



Video: 'nasty group when we want to be'



Podcast: News-Gazette SportsPage



Photo gallery



Day 12 - 8/12/17



Survey says: James Bartholomew and Ethan Tabel



Notebook: Illini working fast



Trenard Davis profile



Podcast: Saturday SportsTalk



Video: 'always room for improvement'



Photo gallery



Day 11 - 8/11/17



No practice (but still plenty of coverage)



Mikey Dudek profile



Survey Says: Nolan Bernat and Conor Kelly



'It's really a grind'



Day 10 - 8/10/17



Tate: searching for the right mix up front



Ricky Smalling profile



Survey says: Brandon Roberts and Christion Abercrombie



Day 10 takeaways



It's their time to shine



Video: 'starting to look like a team'



Day 9 - 8/9/17



Survey says: Jake Stover and Ayo Shogbonyo



Jeff George Jr. profile



Day 9 takeaways



Day 9 notebook



Video: 'I've wanted to compete'



Day 8 - 8/8/17



Jackson: different wheels for UI coaches



Day 8 takeaways



Day 8 notebook



Tymir Oliver profile



Photo gallery



Day 7 - 8/7/17



Familiar faces make like easier at practice



Getting to know the QB



Three things from day 7



Survey says: Doug Kramer and Mike Epstein



Illini freshmen earning their shots



Survey says: Louis Dorsey and Dre Brown



Podcast: News-Gazette Sports Page



Photo gallery



Day 6 - 8/5/17



Three things we learned from day 6



Kenyon Jackson profile



Survey says...

Day 6 notebook

Photo gallery



Video: 'great job by the defense'



PODCAST: Saturday SportTalk



Day 5 - 8/4/17



3 things we learned from day 5



Day 5 notebook



Malik Turner profile



Photo gallery



Video: 'defense is linebacker oriented'



Podcast: SportsTalk



Day 4 - 8/3/17



Day 4 notebook



3 things we learned from day 4



Doug Kramer profile



Tate: an Illini linebacker legacy



Video: 'see us be more consistent'



Day 3 - 8/2/17



Day 3 notebook



Blake Hays profile



Video: 'First day of hitting is always a good time'



Photo gallery



Podcast: SportsTalk 8/2/17



Day 2 - 8/1/17



Lovie Smith video



Photo gallery



Podcast: SportsTalk



James Crawford is moving on up

Tate: Illini lacking coaching continuity of Big Ten brothers



Day 2 notebook



Day 1 - 7/31/17







Chayce Crouch profile

It's not Rantoul, but Illini feeling at home



Photo gallery



Tate: giving Illini fans reason to hope

Three things we learned on Day 1

Monday's notebook



Richey: no fear of change



Podcast: News-Gazette Sports Page



Chayce Crouch video



Media day - 7/30/17



Top 50 teams - number one



Top 50 Illini players - number one



Tate: no passing grade yet for Illini DBs



Training camp primer



From the sports editor's desk



Meet the 2017 Illini



Lovie Smith press conference video



Sounds from Media Day:



