Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, August 18, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Illinois cancels practice
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Illinois cancels practice

Fri, 08/18/2017 - 2:40pm | Bob Asmussen

URBANA — Illinois coach Lovie Smith called off Friday's practice. The team was scheduled to work out at 2:30 p.m.
The team will have its final training camp workout Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Campus Recreation Fields. Smith also called off practice last Friday. 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

illinifaningeorgia wrote 14 min 23 sec ago

Hey, Asmussen: 

how about a  little Journalism 101.  Like trying to find out WHY.  Weather?  Further injury avoidance?  God knows it can't be that they don't need it.  Even if Smith won't give you a reason, ask the question and if he won't answer, report THAT.

 