Illinois cancels practice
URBANA — Illinois coach Lovie Smith called off Friday's practice. The team was scheduled to work out at 2:30 p.m.
The team will have its final training camp workout Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Campus Recreation Fields. Smith also called off practice last Friday.
