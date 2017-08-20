Illini legends, lists and lore: Don Hansen

By a few historians, the collection of linebackers produced by the Illinois football program is second to none, and one of the most underrated players among that all-star group is 1960s standout Don Hansen.

A star recruit from Reitz High School in Evansville, Ind., Hansen began his Fighting Illini career as a fullback.

He suffered a knee injury as a freshman and was moved to linebacker in 1963 where he played alongside Dick Butkus for the Big Ten champs.

Hansen earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 1964, then first-team laurels as a senior in 1965. Both seasons he gained honorable mention All-America acclaim.

Following impressive performances in three collegiate post-season all-star games, Hansen was selected in the third round of the 1966 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

He became the team’s Rookie of the Year for coach Norm Van Brocklin.

Hansen quit football following the 1967 campaign to partner in business with a relative in Evansville, but Van Brocklin talked him out of retirement to play for the 1969 Atlanta Falcons.

Highlighted by his selection as Atlanta’s Player of the Year in 1972, Hansen stayed with the Falcons through 1975.

He started 70 of the team’s 95 games during that seven-year period in Atlanta, while intercepting 10 passes and recovering 13 fumbles.

In 1976, Hansen played briefly for Seattle, then was traded to Green Bay, where he concluded his 11-year NFL career in 1977.

Hansen was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Today, Hansen celebrates his 73rd birthday. He and his wife of 54 years, Sandy, reside in Snellville, Ga. They have 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



