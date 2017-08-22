Hansen out with serious knee injury

URBANA — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen will miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in an injury that happened Saturday in Illinois' final open practice of training camp.

"Jake Hansen is out with a serious knee injury that will require surgery...unfortunate, he was having a great camp," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Jake is going to be an outstanding football player. That's just postponed a bit."

Hansen was penciled in as the starter at weakside linebacker for Illinois prior to his injury. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore played in all 12 games last year as a true freshman, making one start and finishing the year with eight tackles.

Linebacker was one of Illinois' deeper positions in camp. With Hansen's injury, junior college transfer Del'Shawn Phillips will shift to the weakside spot and Julian Jones comes up from the second team to play on the strong side while Tre Watson remains at middle linebacker.